Why The 23% Return On Capital At Westports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WPRTS) Should Have Your Attention

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Westports Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WPRTS) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Westports Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM1.0b ÷ (RM5.3b - RM869m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Westports Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Infrastructure industry average of 20% it's pretty much on par.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Westports Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Westports Holdings Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Westports Holdings Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 22% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Westports Holdings Berhad's ROCE

As discussed above, Westports Holdings Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 17% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Westports Holdings Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

