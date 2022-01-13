Why The 24% Return On Capital At AltynGold (LON:ALTN) Should Have Your Attention

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in AltynGold's (LON:ALTN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on AltynGold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$17m ÷ (US$81m - US$9.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, AltynGold has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured AltynGold's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AltynGold here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AltynGold Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that AltynGold is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 24% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 38% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On AltynGold's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that AltynGold has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 37% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

