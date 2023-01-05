Why The 27% Return On Capital At Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Alphabet, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$79b ÷ (US$358b - US$66b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Alphabet has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 5.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alphabet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alphabet here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Alphabet. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 73% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Alphabet's ROCE

To sum it up, Alphabet has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 58% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

