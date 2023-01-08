Why The 29% Return On Capital At Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Should Have Your Attention

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Veritiv's (NYSE:VRTV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Veritiv is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$411m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$800m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Veritiv has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Veritiv's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Veritiv here for free.

So How Is Veritiv's ROCE Trending?

Veritiv has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 587% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.3 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 23% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Our Take On Veritiv's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Veritiv has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Veritiv does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

