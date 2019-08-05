Why 2CRSI S.A.’s (EPA:2CRSI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we are going to look at 2CRSI S.A. (EPA:2CRSI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for 2CRSI:

0.061 = €4.3m ÷ (€99m - €28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, 2CRSI has an ROCE of 6.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for 2CRSI

Is 2CRSI's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, 2CRSI's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 7.7% average reported by the Tech industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Aside from the industry comparison, 2CRSI's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

The image below shows how 2CRSI's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:2CRSI Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do 2CRSI's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

2CRSI has total liabilities of €28m and total assets of €99m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On 2CRSI's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with 2CRSI's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than 2CRSI. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.