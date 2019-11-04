Why These 3 Canadian Cannabis Giants Shouldn’t Struggle with Oversupply

There has been a lot of hand-wringing lately about the alleged oversupply of cannabis in Canada, fear in many ways that is unjustified at this time. Beyond the obvious, there are a number of reasons why oversupply isn't going to be much of an issue for major producers like Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aphria (APHA). Among them are the increase in retail outlets in Canada, rapidly failing small competitors, wholesale options in the near term, conversion of dried flower to CBD, inevitable decline in black market sales, sales to research labs in the U.S., and an increase in international sales.

Because these three companies are the leaders in production capacity in Canada, they should disproportionately benefit from the increase in license retail stores being rolled out. The same goes for international sales, where all three companies have a decent presence, with Aurora Cannabis being the strongest with 25 markets it operates in.

Most of us are aware of these two elements associated with these companies. The majority of commentators and pundits base most of their ideas surrounding oversupply on those two aspects of the market. Even there they're wrong because they don't take into account the retail licensing factor, which is the major reason for weaker sales in the provinces.

Technically you could assert there was an oversupply because there is more supply than current market conditions justify, but that's not because of lack of demand, but again, lack of stores to sell product in. This is starting to be addressed, and this will provide outlets for the increasing amount of supply coming from these pot giants.

What this has also done is provide an opening for the black market, where the lack of competition has allowed them to thrive much longer than expected, as there have been many geographic regions with very limited places to buy legal pot. That's especially true in Toronto and Ontario as a whole. Legal retail outlets will put more pressure on illegal operations, and that will boost demand. It will also increase scale for the companies, presumably helping them cut costs while increasing revenue.

There is also no doubt that it won't be long before many small competitors go out of business from the lack of capital, cash burn, and the inability to ever turn a profit. When they go out of business it will open the door for these companies to make up for the supply shortfall.

Another outlet for their cannabis is converting it into different CBD products, which in turn the companies sell. I haven't seen too many people talk about this, as they look more toward recreational and medical cannabis for their supply outlook.

The other sales outlet not being considered, or if considered, being looked upon as a negative, rather than the positive option it is. One silly writer even called it "dumping" when commenting on Aurora Cannabis selling into the wholesale market during the last reporting period.

I consider it a positive because of the slow roll out of retail stores in Canada. Selling into the wholesale market while waiting for the stores to increase in number is a good use of cannabis for now. It would be irresponsible to just sit on it hoping it wouldn't rot while waiting for the stores to open.

Last, there have been a couple of deals made with research labs in the U.S. to sell cannabis to. Of the companies focused on in this article, only Canopy Growth has made that type of deal, with the other being Tilray.

How much this has an impact on Canadian cannabis producers remains to be seen, as the existing deals appear to be only one-off deals. If the U.S. approves of more facilities, it would be easy to see this being a meaningful market for not only Canopy, but Aphria and Aurora Cannabis as well.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

One thing I've seen mentioned concerning Aurora Cannabis is it faces an oversupply issue. Some have even suggested it's building too many facilities. I disagree strongly with that assessment, for the reasons mentioned above.

In a little over half a year Aurora is going to be the market leader in production capacity by a wide margin. While that would be a negative factor in the near term because of the appearance of too much supply for the Canadian market, but like I said, that's something that is being remedied because the demand is already there.