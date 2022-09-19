Why The 30% Return On Capital At TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Should Have Your Attention

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TimkenSteel's (NYSE:TMST) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for TimkenSteel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$283m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$260m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, TimkenSteel has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 21%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TimkenSteel compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is TimkenSteel's ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that TimkenSteel has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 30% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by TimkenSteel has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, TimkenSteel has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

TimkenSteel does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for TimkenSteel that you might be interested in.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

