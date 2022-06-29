Why a 30pc pay rise for doctors is far too unrealistic

Lucy Burton
·6 min read
industrial action nhs doctors
industrial action nhs doctors

After rail workers and barristers took to the picket lines in an effort to prevent their pay from falling far behind inflation, doctors are preparing industrial action of their own.

At the British Medical Association’s annual conference, doctors said a real-terms pay cut in the last 12 years means they have effectively lost millions of pounds.

GPs have also voted in favour of industrial action over a new contract that forces practices to open on Saturdays, expressing solidarity with rail unions by urging fellow medics to “channel our inner Mick Lynch” in protest at the new terms.

But rather than seeking a pay rise slightly higher than the 3pc public sector cap sought by the Government, in exceptional cases — or even in line with the 11pc figure that inflation is expected to hit in October — the BMA is preparing to call for a 30pc increase over the next five years, one of the biggest demands in the history of industrial relations.

“Calls for pay rises of up to 30pc are completely unrealistic,” argues independent economist Julian Jessop, adding that while it is of course important to retain staff in the sector, pressure on the public finances cannot be completely ignored.

“Pay rises that are not justified by productivity gains would divert money from other frontline services and add to inflationary pressures.”

For the average consultant — who already earns £119,000, almost four times the UK's median salary, of £31,285 — this would equate to an increase of £36,000 a year, more than the typical worker takes home in 12 months.

It would also cost the Government many billions of pounds in wages at a time of brutal pressure on the public purse. Total NHS salaries and wages cost the Government £50.5bn in 2020-21. Although many of these staff are not covered by BMA negotiations, an across the board increase of 30pc would add £15bn to this bill.

Statisticians might also take issue with the way the 30pc figure has been calculated. The BMA says this is equal to the real-terms pay cut that doctors have suffered since 2008. However, they have based this argument on a failure of pay to keep up with the retail prices index measure of inflation, an outdated metric that typically overestimates increases and has been described by the UK Statistics Authority as "flawed".

If the more up to date consumer prices index is used to track inflation, doctors’ pay has reduced by a less severe — although still stark — 22pc.

These figures also obscure the face that consultants' pay is actually up £9,700 over the past 11 years in cash terms according to NHS Digital figures. Over the same time frame, the median pay for all workers has climbed by £5,400.

The potential action will leave Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, with his head in his hands. His plea for UK workers not to demand large wage increases — remarks which were heavily criticised by unions and politicians earlier this year — have unsurprisingly been ignored.

The Bank’s policymakers have long feared that a surge in pay packets will fuel a wage-price spiral that prolongs painfully high inflation, but it’s unlikely that they ever expected pay demands to end up being three times the current 9.1pc inflation rate.

As Dr Emma Runswick put it at the BMA conference on Tuesday: “All around us, workers are coming together in trade unions and winning big — last month bin men in Manchester 22pc; Gatwick airport workers won a 21pc pay increase two weeks ago, and in March cleaners and porters at Croydon hospital won a 24pc pay rise”.

In all these cases, the cash pay increases at stake were rather lower than those being sought by doctors.

The bin drivers in Manchester secured an increase from £11.40 to £13.90 an hour — equal to an extra £5,200 a year for someone on a typical eight-hour day. A consultant getting a 22pc pay rise would earn an extra £24,000.

There is no doubt that doctors' morale is low after years of Covid.

London-based Amy*, who has worked for five years in the NHS, says she works 47.5 hours per week and takes home £2,750 a month after tax.

“So if you work that out we get paid about £13.40 an hour — an average caesarean takes me about 35 minutes so my pay to deliver one baby is about £7.80,” she says.

Andrew*, a trainee doctor due to qualify this summer, argues that a fight for doctors’ pay is also a “fight for patient care” as overworked, badly paid medics quit the industry for good.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting argued at a conference on Tuesday that while he doesn’t think doctors don't deserve a pay rise and understands where they are coming from, he’s not “lying awake at night, worried about people on my salary or high salaries”.

“I am worried about people on low incomes who are struggling to get by, I'm really worried about a social care workforce where we lose people because Amazon offers better pay and conditions than doing an important, vital care role,” he said.

Others agree. “Nobody doubts that doctors have worked extremely hard in recent years, but demanding such a gigantic pay rise is delusional,” says Matthew Lesh, head of public policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

“This would cost taxpayers billions, wiping away money earmarked to get on top of waiting lists, while doing little to improve patient care. Doctors should work productively with the government to improve working practices and deliver better outcomes for patients that would justify higher pay.”

Punitive pensions rules also means that doctors should be careful what they wish for. A sudden increase in salary would hit thousands with “astronomical” tax bills, pension experts warn.

A consultant with a £120,000 income would be forced to pay £87,000 if their pay increased by 30pc, according to calculations from wealth manager Quilter, while a GP earning the average £100,000 would receive an immediate pension tax charge of £34,500. While that would be a huge blow, the public are unlikely to sympathise with those earning significantly more than them.

“Many NHS staff did go the extra mile during the pandemic and are still facing huge challenges now,” adds Jessop.

“But public sympathy is not unlimited. Doctors are already relatively well-paid and have better job security and pensions than many of their patients.”

*Names have been changed

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘uncool’ British graduate wowing the art world

    “For a very long time,” says the 29-year-old British artist Louise Giovanelli, “I thought I was making the most uncool painting ever. Then, suddenly, more attention came my way. And now it’s kind of cool.”

  • Europe's airports are a mess. Here's how summer travelers can 'prepare for the worst.'

    Staffing issues are leading to long lines and frustrated passengers at Europe's airports this summer.

  • California is sending ‘inflation relief’ checks up to $1,050 — here’s who qualifies

    If you’re a California taxpayer being hurt by inflation, you may be getting some financial relief. The state is sending 23 million residents “inflation relief” checks of up to $1,050 this fall to help ease the financial burden that the highest inflation in 40 years has placed on Americans. “California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a joint statement with state lawmakers on Sunday, “and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries.”

  • S.Korean office workers hit convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

    Office worker Park Mi-won had never bought her lunch from a convenience store, until her favourite lunch buffet recently raised prices by more than 10% to 9,000 won ($7) as South Korean inflation soared to a 14-year high. "After the price rise, I went to convenience stores instead, where I thought the prices were reasonable while food also tasted good," the 62-year-old said. Global food prices surged 23% last month from a year before, according to an agricultural arm of the United Nations.

  • Four of the five fingers of death are squeezing world output, economist warns

    Four of the five fingers of death are squeezing the global economy, which is causing one economist to warn of a substantial recession

  • 23 million Californians to get 'inflation relief' payments after budget deal struck, state leaders say

    Millions of California taxpayers will get “inflation relief” tax rebate payments after lawmakers have reached an agreement on the framework of the 2022-23 budget. The deal also suspends the state's sales tax on diesel. “The centerpiece of the agreement, a $17 billion inflation relief package, will offer tax refunds to millions of working Californians," said a joint statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon on Sunday night.

  • Social Security Benefits Set for a Huge Boost in 2023: Analysis

    Social Security’s annual cost of living adjustment for 2023 will be the highest in four decades, according to projections from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. While benefits this year were boosted by 5.9%, the adjustment for next year is projected to be between 7.3% and 10.8%, depending on the path of inflation. The final number is likely to be somewhere in the middle, and could be one of the highest increases ever. Social Security bases its cost of living adjustments on changes

  • Residents of This State Could Soon See $1,050 Stimulus Checks Hit Their Bank Accounts

    Now last year, when Americans were struggling due to high levels of unemployment, lawmakers stepped in with a round of federal stimulus checks. In fact, based on a recently agreed-upon budget deal, California households will soon be in line for up to $1,050 in stimulus funds. California drivers are facing the highest gas prices in the country, and many parts of the state are notably expensive due to sky-high housing costs.

  • Would Another Round of Stimulus Checks Help Americans Cope With Inflation?

    After a booming recovery in 2021 as America emerged from the lockdowns of the pandemic, the economy in 2022 is at a crossroads. Massive stimulus packages passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021 helped...

  • Stimulus Update: When $1,050 California Gas Tax Rebate Checks Will Reach Residents

    A California budget plan calling for as much as $1,050 deposited into the bank accounts or distributed via debit card to California taxpayers is in the works. However, Californians may not see the...

  • $3 trillion in extra savings may push Fed rate hikes too far: Economist

    Cash on household and corporate balance sheets is higher than ever. That could make the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting job even tougher, says Apollo Global Management's chief economist.

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • National survey shows where Americans are making cuts amid inflation

    Story at a glance Respondents said they’ve quit smoking cigarettes, started shopping at discount stores and have taken on side jobs to bolster their income. Others say they have canceled vacations, visited family less frequently or have postponed or delayed travel until the price of gas drops. Some respondents polled in the survey revealed they…

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022

    At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy immediately fell into recession, with unemployment spiking to 14.8%, the highest since records began in 1948. In response, the U.S....

  • Cathie Wood Says She Was Wrong on Inflation. This Fed President Says a Slowdown Can Tackle That.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen isn’t the only one acknowledging she made a mistake predicting inflation. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says she got it wrong, too. “We were wrong on one, on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been,” Wood said in a CNBC interview Tuesday.

  • Democrats’ Last Chance to Save Their Economic Agenda

    Congress is out this week and next for the July 4 holiday — technically, the House has a two-week stretch of district and committee work while the Senate has a “state work period.” When lawmakers return, Democrats will be racing to finalize a scaled-back economic spending package that salvages portions of the $2 trillion budget reconciliation plan that failed in December. The Washington Post’s Tony Romm provides an overview of where the new package stands — and yet another reminder that the fate

  • Cathie Wood warns U.S. is already in a recession

    She also said she had underestimated the staying power of inflation, but added that higher prices would soon lead to 'deflation'.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry predicts inflation will slow later this year — and the Fed will reverse course and cut interest rates

    Burry expects retailers to slash prices to get rid of their bulging inventories, slowing inflation and spurring the Fed to scrap further rate hikes.

  • Gas prices, inflation forcing hard choices for southeastern NC families

    /some people are barely getting by, Even with major adjustments in their lifestyle and budget.

  • Inflation is hitting America's middle class particularly hard, BofA finds

    The Bank of America (BofA) Institute finds that America's middle class are hurt the most from soaring inflation.