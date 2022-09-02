Why The 32% Return On Capital At Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Should Have Your Attention

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pulse Seismic is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = CA$12m ÷ (CA$40m - CA$1.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Pulse Seismic has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Energy Services industry average of 6.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Pulse Seismic's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pulse Seismic.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Pulse Seismic has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 32% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Our Take On Pulse Seismic's ROCE

To sum it up, Pulse Seismic is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 24% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Pulse Seismic does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

