Why the $340 million C-17 Globemaster III became the center of evacuation efforts

With a price tag of about $340 million, the C-17 Globemaster III is one of the most in-demand cargo planes in the world. It can transport troops and cargo as well as aid in the evacuation of people in weather-ravaged or war-torn areas. In August 2021, the C-17 was used to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan during the Taliban occupation. Insider got an exclusive look at the plane to find out how this giant aircraft is able to perform its unique missions.