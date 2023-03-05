Why The 41% Return On Capital At Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Should Have Your Attention

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lam Research is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$6.0b ÷ (US$19b - US$4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Lam Research has an ROCE of 41%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Lam Research's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lam Research.

So How Is Lam Research's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Lam Research. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 41%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 63%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lam Research thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Lam Research is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 137% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Lam Research that we think you should be aware of.

