Why The 43% Return On Capital At JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on JB Hi-Fi is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = AU$855m ÷ (AU$3.6b - AU$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, JB Hi-Fi has an ROCE of 43%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

In the above chart we have measured JB Hi-Fi's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for JB Hi-Fi.

What Does the ROCE Trend For JB Hi-Fi Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from JB Hi-Fi. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 43%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 32% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at JB Hi-Fi thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Another thing to note, JB Hi-Fi has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 45%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that JB Hi-Fi is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 121% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for JB Hi-Fi (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

