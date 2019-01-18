Here’s Why 44% of Americans Tap Their Retirement Savings Early

Setting aside money in a 401k can be a smart way to save for retirement. Accessing your retirement account before you reach 59 and a half is never ideal, as you could face steep tax penalties that will take a big bite out of any withdrawal you might make.

However, life has a way of hitting you with unexpected circumstances, and some people might think they have little choice but to take the hit and use their retirement savings for something they weren’t expecting.

But what types of unexpected costs are forcing people to pay a penalty to access their retirement savings early? And are there better financial solutions to pay for unexpected expenses?

GOBankingRates surveyed nearly 2,000 people who have made early withdrawals from their retirement funds to find out why they opted to tap into their nest egg earlier than expected.

Read on to learn why people dip into their retirement savings early, and what better alternatives might exist.

44% of Americans Tap Retirement Savings Early to Pay Off Debts and Bills

The GOBankingRates survey targeted 1,972 people who answered that they had withdrawn at least some of their retirement savings early.

They were then asked the question, “What’s the main reason you tapped into your retirement savings early?” and could choose from five possible answers:

To pay for a financial emergency

To pay for higher education

To pay for medical expenses/healthcare

To pay off debt and/or bills

To purchase a home

The most common answer by a wide margin is paying off debt or bills at 43.99 percent of those polled, with more than twice as many responses as the next most common answers.

The second- and third-most common responses are paying for a financial emergency and medical expenses at 21.72 percent and 21.66 percent of responses, respectively, with the two responses garnering remarkably similar response rates. Bringing up the rear are purchasing a home at just 9.36 percent of answers and paying for higher education at a mere 3.27 percent of responses.

It’s not surprising that paying down debt is such a significant reason for dipping into retirement. The same core principle that fuels the growth of your retirement savings — compounding interest — can also make the cost of carrying debt over time crippling to your efforts to save.

However, there are other options besides dipping into retirement accounts. For example, respondents could use a personal loan to consolidate high-interest debt instead. That way, they can avoid the taxes and penalties associated with early 401k or IRA withdrawals, and pay off their expense with a fixed monthly payment at an amount and loan length that works for them.

“It is important to explore your financing options before choosing which way to pay off debt,” said Dan Matysik, vice president of Discover Personal Loans. “A personal loan is appealing because it can save people money on higher-interest debt while also simplifying their finances with one fixed monthly payment. And if you use a lender like Discover, there are no origination fees or closing costs.”

Younger Savers Tap Retirement Savings for Emergencies; Older Savers Use It for Healthcare

The reasons that drive people to make early withdrawals from their retirement accounts vary across age groups.

For example, early withdrawals for medical expenses increases significantly with age, with only 15.54 percent of those ages 45 to 54 giving that response, climbing to 23.06 percent for ages 55 to 64 and reaching 25.60 percent for ages 65 and older. Generally speaking, medical expenses increase with age, so the older you get, the more likely it is that you’ll have to deal with a major medical expense at some point in your life.

If you don’t want to withdraw money from your retirement account, there are other options you can consider, such as personal loans. In fact, major medical expenses are a common reason people take out personal loans. The 2017 Discover Personal Loans Survey found that of those surveyed, 26 percent would most likely use a personal loan for a major medical expense.