Why The 44% Return On Capital At Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Daqo New Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$6.9b - US$910m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Daqo New Energy has an ROCE of 44%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Daqo New Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Daqo New Energy.

What Can We Tell From Daqo New Energy's ROCE Trend?

Daqo New Energy is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 44%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 1,120% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 13%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Daqo New Energy has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Daqo New Energy does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

