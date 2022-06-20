Why The 47% Return On Capital At Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Steel Dynamics' (NASDAQ:STLD) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Steel Dynamics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = US$5.2b ÷ (US$13b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Steel Dynamics has an ROCE of 47%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Steel Dynamics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Steel Dynamics here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Steel Dynamics. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 47%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 88%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Steel Dynamics has. And a remarkable 143% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Steel Dynamics we've found 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

