Why These 5 Accusers of Jeffrey Epstein Want More Than Money

By now, the contours of Teresa Helm’s account have become familiar. She was 22 when she met the man that she now knows was Jeffrey Epstein.

She came to Epstein’s New York City mansion on the Upper East Side for what she believed to be an interview with a wealthy client for a job as his traveling masseuse, she said. There was talk of lavish parties, exotic travel and educational opportunities.

With no one else in the room, Helm said, the man, whom she knew only as Jeffrey, asked for a foot rub. Once she began, she said, he moved his foot into her “intimate parts.” When she tried to leave, he grabbed and sexually assaulted her.

“Don't do anything I wouldn’t do,” she recalled him saying as she left.

Helm returned home to California, deeply disturbed by the experience. Embarrassed and scared, she did not call the police, and she did her best to banish the episode from her memory. It was only 17 years later, when she heard Epstein’s name while listening to a YouTube channel shortly after his arrest in July, that she began to realize who had assaulted her in 2002.

“I can’t even describe, it was beyond my heart sinking,” said Helm, now a 39-year-old mother of two living in Oakwood, Ohio. “It was something like a force. I was literally overtaken by horror.”

Helm is one of five women who sued Epstein’s estate in U.S. District Court in Manhattan last week, accusing him of rape, battery and false imprisonment and seeking unspecified damages.

But the lawsuits have another purpose: to build momentum for changing the statute of limitations in New York and elsewhere for civil claims stemming from sex crimes, which are under growing scrutiny across the United States.

According to Child USA, a nonprofit group that works to expand statutes of limitations, nearly two dozen states have changed their laws related to such rules this year. Many of the changes involved claims arising from allegations of childhood sexual abuse.

In New York state, the Child Victims Act expanded the statute of limitations for sex crimes against minors. For those abused as adults, the window is often shorter.

Legislators in New York now want to create a one-year window that would allow adults to revive old sex-crime accusations and bring them to court, mirroring a mechanism in the state’s child victims law. The proposed Adult Survivors Act, which was introduced in October and is supported by the Democratic majority leader of the state Senate, will be debated in next year’s legislative session.

New York state also recently changed the statute of limitations for some types of rape, expanding it to up to 20 years for both civil and criminal cases.

David Boies, the lawyer representing the five women who sued Epstein’s estate, said that the nature of sexual assault — and the shame it can engender — justified giving victims more time to bring their claims.

“These are people who are so traumatized, they bury it,” he said. “To apply a quote ‘normal’ statute of limitations to that sort of conduct doesn’t make any sense.”

A lawyer for Epstein’s estate, Bennet Moskowitz, did not respond to a request for comment. The estate notified the court last week that it was considering the creation of a financial program to resolve claims filed by women who say they were abused by Epstein.

Civil liberties lawyers argue that extending the statute of limitations for civil or criminal cases can put defendants at a great disadvantage: evidence can be lost or deteriorate, and memories can fade.

Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement this year that authorities needed to strike a balance between supporting “survivors while maintaining long-standing legal safeguards.”

“Statutes of limitations exist for an important reason,” Lieberman said. “As time passes, it becomes increasingly difficult for the accused to prepare a meaningful defense while evidence gets stale, witnesses disappear, and records become lost.”

The expansion of such statutes in New York has prompted legal challenges: Last week, a Catholic diocese on Long Island argued in a court filing in state Supreme Court that the Child Victims Act violated the constitutional guarantee of due process.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman, the lead sponsor of the Child Victims Act, said that he was gathering support for the Adult Survivors Act. That law, he said, would serve multiple purposes, including identifying serial perpetrators and giving victims a chance to tell their stories publicly.