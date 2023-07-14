Why 53 game rooms were targeted by a Florida sheriff — and what the owners were told

A crackdown on illegal gambling in Manatee County has led to several businesses being closed and dozens of slot machines seized, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning.

A two-month long investigation targeted 53 game rooms and resulted in the closure of around 40% of the identified gambling businesses and the seizure of over $52,000 in illegal proceeds, detectives said.

In late May, deputies delivered cease and desist letters to these businesses, warning the owners they could face up to five years in prison and be fined as much as $10,000 per machine for failing to comply with the law.

Shortly after that, around 40% of the businesses voluntarily closed their doors. Detectives then conducted undercover operations on those that refused to close.

One of those game rooms was Sizzling Sam’s Arcade at 3126 1st Street West, according to the sheriff’s office. Undercover detectives entered on June 20 and used slot-machine style gaming, which gave them probable cause to obtain a search warrant.

On July 13, Intel and Strategic Unit detectives executed a search warrant, shutting down the business and collecting evidence. Sixty nine individual gambling machines were seized along with more than $52,000 in illegal proceeds.

Before the raid, Sizzling Sam’s was notified of their violations by the Manatee Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Gaming Control Commission, according to the release.

None of the customers or employees at the business were arrested Thursday, however the business owner is under investigation and charges are pending.

Detectives also have learned about a scam where someone impersonates a Florida Gaming Control Commission official and asks business owners to pay large fines in order to gain compliance and reopen their businesses.

Anyone with questions should contact the FGCC or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about illegal gambling visit: https://flgaming.gov/faq/