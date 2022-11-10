Why 72 Is a Magic Number for Your Money

Andrew Lisa
·3 min read
fizkes / iStock.com
fizkes / iStock.com

The world of investing can be confusing even for seasoned players, but one simple number can make it easy to predict how your money might grow over time.

It’s known as the rule of 72, a formula that can help you simplify complex financial projections, make informed decisions about potential investments and predict the long-term outcomes of those investments years from now.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips
Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023

While there is no such thing as an investing magic number, money grows at predictable rates over time when interest rates are defined — that’s where the rule of 72 comes in. Let’s examine it more closely.

Use It To Project Investment Growth

Investors can use the rule of 72 to quickly determine how many years it will take to double their money depending on the yields they earn on their investments. Just divide the number 72 by the interest rate.

For example, if an investment pays 8% interest, it will take nine years to earn a 100% gain because 72 divided by eight is nine. It’s important to note that the formula only works if you use the interest rate as a whole number, like 8, not a decimal out of one, like 0.08.

Use It To Find an Interest Rate That Matches Your Goals

The rule of 72 can work in the other direction, too. Instead of using a defined interest rate to learn how long it will take to double your money, you can use a specified time horizon to identify the interest rate you’ll need to earn in order to reach your goals.

In this case, you’ll divide 72 by the number of years in your plan.

For example, if you need to double your money from $250,000 to $500,000 to retire early in seven years, divide 72 by seven for a result of roughly 10.29. In order to meet your retirement goals, you would need to put your money into an investment that delivers a return of 10.29%.

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do if You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

The Rule Can Help You Prepare For Inflation

You can also use the rule of 72 to find out how many years it will take for inflation to reduce your money’s buying power by half. The process is similar — just divide 72 by the inflation rate. Today, the rate of inflation is roughly 8%, which means your money will be worth half as much as it is today in nine years if nothing changes. At the ideal inflation rate of 2%, it would take 36 years.

Limitations of the Rule of 72

It’s not just interest and inflation. You can use the rule of 72 to calculate anything that compounds your principal, like reinvested dividends. But it’s not perfect and should be used only as a general guide — and the formula does have very specific parameters and some limitations.

For example, the rule of 72 works only with compound interest, not simple interest, and it’s reasonably accurate only for interest rates between 6%-10%, with 8% being the sweet spot. The farther you diverge in either direction, the less reliable the formula becomes. Still, it can be a very useful tool for your finances.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why 72 Is a Magic Number for Your Money

Recommended Stories

  • Carvana’s Earnings Crash Spurs Bond Selloff

    The used-car seller’s bonds are touching all-time lows, spotlighting investors’ concerns about its long-term trajectory as it burns cash and faces rising borrowing costs.

  • How Much Interest Would $10 Million Net You?

    As you build a nest egg, you need to understand how much income you can expect it to produce. We explore how much interest $10 million could earn. The answer is going to vary based on where you stash your savings … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Would $10 Million Earn? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saving for Retirement in an HSA? Prepare for These 2 Big 2023 Changes

    Health savings accounts (HSAs) haven't been around that long, but they've already gained a lot of attention for pulling double duty as a medical savings account and a retirement account. People who use it for the latter purpose find it similar to a traditional IRA, with a few bonus perks. Like traditional IRAs, HSAs are getting a little shake-up next year thanks to government changes to some of its key rules.

  • About 1,700 California pensions are so big they exceed IRS limits

    Retirees who were promised the biggest pensions receive an extra check each month, averaging $1,800.

  • Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

    Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...

  • No 401(k)? Save More for Retirement by Maxing Out These 2 Plans

    You'll need money outside of Social Security to make for a comfortable retirement. If you have access to a 401(k) plan, you're in luck. Savers under 50 will be able to sock away up to $22,500 in a 401(k), while those 50 and over will see their catch-up contributions rise by $1,000.

  • 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023

    Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden … Continue reading → The post 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Is The 'Worst Thing You Can Do With Your Old 401(k)'

    Image source: Getty Images Workplace 401(k)s are popular retirement savings accounts. These investment accounts are easy to put money into because contributions can be taken directly out of your paycheck.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Can You Retire on Social Security Alone?

    The majority of Americans don't have much faith in the future of Social Security. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 46% of Americans believe the program will offer a lot less than it does...

  • Can I Deduct My IRA on My Tax Return?

    Learn whether you can deduct IRA contributions on your tax return. It varies according to the individual and based on multiple factors.