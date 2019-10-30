Why 7C Solarparken AG's (ETR:HRPK) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how 7C Solarparken AG's (ETR:HRPK) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, 7C Solarparken's P/E ratio is 24.50. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.1%.

See our latest analysis for 7C Solarparken

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for 7C Solarparken:

P/E of 24.50 = €3.46 ÷ €0.14 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does 7C Solarparken's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.0) for companies in the renewable energy industry is lower than 7C Solarparken's P/E.

XTRA:HRPK Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 30th 2019 More

That means that the market expects 7C Solarparken will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

It's nice to see that 7C Solarparken grew EPS by a stonking 34% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 51% annually, over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 3.4%, annually, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

7C Solarparken's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 88% of 7C Solarparken's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On 7C Solarparken's P/E Ratio

7C Solarparken trades on a P/E ratio of 24.5, which is above its market average of 19.1. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.