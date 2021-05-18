  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why a House Democrat wants to change how elections are done in America

Jon Ward
·Chief National Correspondent
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Minnesota congressman said that he will push the Democratic Party to elect the House leadership in 2022 by ranked-choice voting, and that he plans to make this reform central to his agenda going forward.

“It should be used in our leadership elections in the House of Representatives, because I think we should be walking the talk, and we're not doing it yet,” said Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips in an interview on “The Long Game,” a Yahoo News podcast. (Current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said this is her last term as speaker.)

Phillips has become an enthused supporter of the election reform, in which voters list candidates in order of preference. If no one gets above 50 percent, then the candidate with the most second- and third-place votes wins. The general idea is that it produces winners who are most preferable to the majority of voters, rather than allowing candidates to win with just 30 or 40 percent in a crowded field where other candidates split up the vote.

Ranked choice voting
Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images, AP

“I would argue [ranked-choice voting] is working, it moderates candidates, it provides a political incentive to broaden your base and go beyond that core voter, if you will. And I think, most importantly, it doesn't waste anybody's vote. And that means, even if your No. 1 choice didn’t win, you still participated in the selection of the eventual winner,” Phillips said. “I'm considering making that my core political mission, whether inside of Congress or outside, to push RCV voting. I was not a fan 10 years ago, but I’ve seen it work in my home state, my hometown, Minneapolis.”

Phillips was first elected to Congress in 2018 and won reelection in 2020. The 52-year-old businessman is heir to the Phillips distilling fortune and was the company’s CEO from 2000 to 2012. He went on to fund and manage two other investments: Talenti Gelato, which he sold in 2014 and is now a national brand, and a coffee and crepe eatery in Minneapolis. He has stood out in Congress for his willingness to buck party leadership at times; for example, he opposed the idea of overturning an Iowa House election, and he attempts to discuss racism and police reform in a nonreductionist way. His district is suburban and well-off, and he has received high marks from congressional accountability groups for both bipartisanship and productivity.

Minneapolis was one of the earliest adopters of ranked-choice voting. The city utilized the system for its 2009 elections, and a growing number of cities are now doing the same. The biggest of these is New York City, which will use ranked-choice voting in its citywide primary elections on June 22. Republican-leaning Utah announced this month that after two of its cities used ranked-choice voting in municipal elections in 2019, 23 cities are now going to use the system in this year’s local contests. There are now just over a dozen states where localities have used RCV or have approved it and are planning to use it in upcoming elections. 

Dean Phillips
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Two states — Maine and Alaska — have adopted it statewide in just the last few years, and recently the Republican Party has adopted the practice in two other states, Georgia and Virginia, for its primaries there.

“The best evidence of ranked-choice voting catching on beyond just Democrats is actually in the last month. Nobody's paid attention to it,” Phillips said. “But the Georgia voting bill that many have accused of being suppressive — and I happen to agree, elements of it are — a little-noted part of that bill includes ranked-choice voting for overseas military.”

In Virginia, the Republican Party used ranked-choice voting in its May 8 primary election, choosing candidates for governor and other statewide offices with this method. Its decision to use a drive-in convention rather than a regular primary was widely criticized because it narrowed the number of voters to just over 12,000 people. And without ranked-choice voting, such a small electorate might have rewarded the most extreme gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Amanda Chase, who called herself “Trump in heels,” walked around downtown Richmond last July 4 with an AR-15 assault rifle and urged then-President Donald Trump to use martial law after the 2020 election to overturn the results.

Chase had led in public polling, but her support in those polls was never more than 30 percent. Once voters cast ballots, she received 20 percent support in the first round of counting, with two other candidates ahead of her: Glenn Youngkin, who led with 32 percent, and Pete Snyder, who was at 25 percent. After the field was narrowed from seven candidates down to these last three, Youngkin was at 42 percent, Snyder at 32 percent and Chase at 25 percent. She was then eliminated, and Youngkin and Snyder divided up the votes from Chase supporters who had listed one of them as their second choice.

Youngkin, a self-funding businessman, emerged with 55 percent of the vote to Snyder’s 45 percent.

Glenn Youngkin
Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. (Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP)

Primary elections have become one of the chief drivers of political polarization and government gridlock. Primaries now often produce the most extreme candidates because they attract the most partisan and intense voters in both parties. Phillips said that because the Virginia GOP had an even smaller subset of voters choose its candidate, Chase would have likely been the nominee if not for a reform that steered the process toward a candidate who could win with a majority rather than a plurality.

“The seeds of animosity begin in the primary. Because oftentimes it’s just the political base on the left and right that are rewarding the most partisan candidates. By having ranked-choice voting, it actually gives the more moderate candidates the opportunity to succeed. And that's what we’re seeing happen, as it did in the Virginia GOP primary just last week. It rewarded, in my estimation, the least partisan, if you will, of the prominent candidates,” Phillips said.

But he doesn't believe the federal government should mandate ranked-choice voting as the only option for states to use.

“I don’t believe ranked-choice voting is something that needs to be imposed, if you will, at the federal level. In fact, I celebrate states’ rights, as most Republicans and conservatives do. And that’s exactly how this is working right now. Municipalities and cities are adopting ranked-choice voting, serving as the laboratories, if you will. And we’re seeing more and more start adopting it every year,” he said.

“I think America’s going to really catch on to this and celebrate it.”

Don Beyer
Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

However, Phillips said he does support a bill in the House sponsored by Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., that would mandate ranked-choice voting across the country.

“I support the bill, not because I believe that it's, frankly, going to pass anytime soon. But 99 percent of the bills introduced in Congress are ultimately messaging bills. They’re not going to go anywhere, they often don’t even get a vote, but they allow you to point to something, to inject an idea into the national discourse,” Phillips said. “The Green New Deal is something very similar to that, if you will.

“But I do support the notion. I’m glad that [Beyer] introduced the bill. I support it because it forces us to start talking about it. But ultimately, do I believe that states should be making these decisions? I do,” he said. “And I think, ultimately, now that we have a couple on board, you’re going to see more and more start doing it.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Democrat unveils resolution to electrify the economy

    The move comes as congressional Democrats are seeking to advance President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan to build out clean energy and combat climate change. Heinrich's non-binding Electrifying America's Future resolution includes calls for electrifying polluting sectors like construction and transportation, expanding interregional transmission capacity, boosting financing for electric technologies and modernizing building codes to encourage adoption of electric appliances.

  • State losses plague Democrats ahead of redistricting

    Because of the party's failures to flip governorships and state legislatures over the past two election cycles, Republicans are poised to target a number of rising stars in the House.

  • As Mask Mandates Lift, Morning News Returns to the Couch

    After months of six feet apart — or remote broadcast — TV morning anchors are finally able to sit side-by-side again.

  • Lawmakers frustrated over White House's ‘total lack’ of urgency in helping Afghan interpreters

    Afghans who aided U.S. troops are in danger of being hunted down by the Taliban.

  • US eases asylum restrictions at border amid legal challenges

    Domingo Antonio Zeledon traveled for nearly three weeks from his hometown in Nicaragua, leaving behind his wife and three youngest children to come to the United States with his 17-year-old son. Other migrants assured him he would not. “I don’t know why I was not expelled like others,” Zeledon said at a shelter in McAllen, Texas, last week as he prepared to leave for Wisconsin to join a friend and work construction.

  • Sen. Johnson questions Dems' focus on Jan. 6 Capitol riot amid debate over independent commission

    Ron Johnson’s comments echo an attitude recently embraced by other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has opposed a bipartisan proposal to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

  • Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

    The Biden administration said Tuesday it will repeal changes made by the Trump administration to a law aimed at stopping banks from discriminating against racial minorities and the poor. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, one of the nation's bank regulators, said it plans to reconsider the regulations written in 2020 governing a law known as the Community Reinvestment Act. The OCC said it plans to start from scratch, and told banks to effectively ignore the 2020 changes while the agency rewrites the regulations.

  • GOP congressmen sign letter warning of 'hyper-politicization' of Capitol riot prosecutions

    Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Chip Roy outlined their concerns in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • Minnesota Judge Finds There’s Probable Cause to Charge Former Officer Kim Porter With 2nd Degree Murder in Shooting of Daunte Wright

    As the trial of Derek Chauvin was winding down, the cycle of grief and outrage began once more after Daunte Wright was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center by former Minnesota police officer Kim Porter last month. A judge ruled on Monday that Porter will stand trial after finding there was probable cause to charge the officer with second-degree murder.

  • House Republicans stage rebellion over mask rules

    GOP members are challenging Speaker Nancy Pelosi over mask rules in light of the CDC guidance released last week.

  • HK property tycoon Wu says land reclamation will solve social, housing woes

    Hong Kong real estate magnate Gordon Wu said an ambitious land reclamation project can help solve housing and social problems, while welcoming the enforcement of a national security law in the city as bringing stability to boost investment. The 85-year-old billionaire chairman of Hopewell Holdings, who enjoys good ties with Beijing, said the Hong Kong government's 'Lantau Tomorrow' project, which will cover an area about a third of the size of Manhattan, will increase land supply and make housing more affordable. A long-time critic of the Hong Kong government's inability to solve housing problems, Wu said he has recently gained more confidence in the city's leader, Carrie Lam.

  • Hospitals may be overcounting how many kids are admitted for COVID-19 in the US, study finds

    Out of 117 patients, nearly 40% of COVID-19 cases were asymptomatic, according to a study published Wednesday.

  • Recovery for NYC’s Chinatown ‘still not looking great’ as back rent weighs on businesses

    One of the hardest hit communities in New York City, Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood hopes to bounce back as the economy recovers.

  • Washington governor signs sweeping police reform measures

    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed one of the nation’s most ambitious packages of police accountability legislation, prompted by last year’s outcry for racial justice following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police. The dozen bills Inslee signed include outright bans on police use of chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants such as the one that helped lead to Taylor's killing in Louisville, Kentucky.

  • It's hard not to despair in Israel, with our sirens, safe rooms and never-ending hatreds

    When bomb warnings come, Gaza border residents have 10 seconds to reach safety. In Tel Aviv, it's 90 seconds. There are no sirens or shelters in Gaza.

  • Tennessee to mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

    Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Monday that represents a first-of-its-kind law, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group that decried the bill as discriminatory and said the required signs are “offensive and humiliating.” Instead, he told reporters earlier this month that he always had “concerns about business mandates” but was still reviewing the bill.

  • ‘An Outbreak of Major Bipartisanship’ on Infrastructure Financing?

    The challenges Biden faces in reaching a bipartisan infrastructure deal were on display at a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday on financing options for such a package. “Right now in Washington, D.C, it would be hard to get members of Congress to agree on the proper way to butter toast, but I think everybody understands the importance of upgrading infrastructure,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), the committee chair, said in his opening remarks. But Wyden also said that, to his mind, the “obvious answer” to the tough question of how to pay for infrastructure in a fair way was to have businesses pick up the tab: “It is long past time for mega-corporations to pay a fair share for building and repairing roads and bridges. They drive trucks across America’s roads and highways. They send products to market through our airports and our waterways. They rely on our power grids and communication systems. And it seems to me to be just basic fairness that they ought to pitch in for the infrastructure that makes our country an economic superpower.” Wyden said that “mega corporations” have never in modern history contributed less to federal revenues than they do now, and he again cited Congressional Budget Office data indicating that in the wake of the 2017 GOP tax overhaul, corporate income tax revenue is down nearly 40% from the 21st century average. He also rejected the Republican idea of having user fees pay for infrastructure, arguing that those fees suggest that “middle class workers are supposed to pay what mega-corporations will not.” Moments later, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID), the top Republican on the Finance Committee, called the idea of corporate tax increases “counterproductive and a non-starter on my side of the aisle.” Crapo defended looking to user fees, including those on electric vehicle drivers, to pay for infrastructure. “There is no silver bullet for how to pay for transportation infrastructure, but historically it has been paid for by user fees, which makes sense,” he said. “To maximize use of taxpayer dollars, we should consider proposals to attract private capital for infrastructure projects, repurpose unused federal funds, and improve and expand upon existing infrastructure loan programs.” Both senators agreed on one possible funding option: Wyden and Crapo both expressed openness to renewing the Build America Bond program created under the Obama administration. The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda explains that under that program “state and local governments could issue taxable bonds in 2009 and 2010 and receive a subsidy from the federal government for a portion of their interest costs. The program was popular, with about $180 billion of bonds issued, but was not renewed when it expired.” "This is an approach that Congress has to return to because it works," Wyden said. Crapo agreed, saying the bonds “can be a significant way of incentivizing private capital into our infrastructure.” Wyden called that “an outbreak of major bipartisanship.” Read more about the Build America Bond program and a similar new proposal at The Hill. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Emma Stone gushes about getting her Oscar from childhood crush Leonardo DiCaprio: 'I could not believe it'

    The Cruella actress opened up about her experience winning Best Actress at the 2017 Oscars.

  • 1 reported dead, multiple injured after Oakland party bus shooting

    At least one person has reportedly died and multiple people are injured after a party bus shooting in Oakland overnight.

  • Prosecutor says Andrew Brown Jr.'s death was 'justified'

    Pasquotank County, N.C., District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday that the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was "justified.”