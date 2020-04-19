Why AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Could Be Worth Watching

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON), which is in the building business, and is based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at AAON’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is AAON still cheap?

AAON appears to be overvalued by 42% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$47.85 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $33.72. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! In addition to this, it seems like AAON’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will AAON generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. AAON’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 66%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in AAON’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe AAON should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AAON for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AAON, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on AAON. You can find everything you need to know about AAON in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in AAON, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

