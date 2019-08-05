Why ABB Ltd’s (VTX:ABBN) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we'll evaluate ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for ABB:

0.085 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$45b - US$19b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, ABB has an ROCE of 8.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for ABB

Is ABB's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see ABB's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electrical industry average of 12%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, ABB's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

ABB's current ROCE of 8.5% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 14%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how ABB's past growth compares to other companies.

SWX:ABBN Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for ABB.

How ABB's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

ABB has total liabilities of US$19b and total assets of US$45b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 42% of its total assets. ABB has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.