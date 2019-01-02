Why ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) Is A Top Dividend Stock

Over the past 10 years ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 4.1% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Let’s dig deeper into whether ABB should have a place in your portfolio.

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How does ABB fare?

The company currently pays out 76% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect ABBN’s payout to fall to 55% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 4.6%. However, EPS should increase to $1.28, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. ABBN has increased its DPS from $0.42 to $0.77 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Relative to peers, ABB produces a yield of 4.1%, which is high for Electrical stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank ABB as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three relevant factors you should look at:

