Why ACTIA Group S.A.’s (EPA:ATI) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we'll evaluate ACTIA Group S.A. (EPA:ATI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for ACTIA Group:

0.04 = €9.0m ÷ (€516m - €290m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, ACTIA Group has an ROCE of 4.0%.

Is ACTIA Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, ACTIA Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.1% average reported by the Electronic industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, ACTIA Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

ACTIA Group's current ROCE of 4.0% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 11%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how ACTIA Group's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:ATI Past Revenue and Net Income, July 29th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for ACTIA Group.

ACTIA Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

ACTIA Group has total assets of €516m and current liabilities of €290m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 56% of its total assets. With a high level of current liabilities, ACTIA Group will experience a boost to its ROCE.