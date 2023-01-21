Why actors are worried about pending criminal charges against Alec Baldwin for the 'Rust' shooting

Anousha Sakoui
·4 min read

The decision to charge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter is stirring deep anxiety and debate among his peers .

In an interview with The Times, New Mexico’s First Judicial Dist. Atty. Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said they interviewed actors who told them that Baldwin did not follow protocols prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" in October 2021.

"We’ve spoken with several actors, A-list and less than A-list, and all have confirmed that when you are handed a gun, you need to look at it and make sure that it’s safe," Carmack-Altwies said.

But many actors and creators are questioning the move to bring criminal charges against one of their own. Baldwin — who authorities said discharged the prop gun that led to the fatal shooting — could face a five-year prison sentence if a jury convicted him on one of the charges.

Prosecutors also plan to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who has acknowledged she loaded the gun involved in the fatal shooting of Hutchins but didn't realize there was at least one live bullet among the inert dummy rounds.

"We are very concerned about the precedent this might set," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA. "Actors are not trained to be firearms experts."

That sentiment is widely share among the members of Hollywood's largest union.

Matthew Arkin, an actor who has been shot at with dummies or blanks for his part in an episode of the CBS show "Criminal Minds," argued that actors are at the bottom of the chain of command when it comes to weapons.

"It's abominable, I think it's horrible," Arkin said of the pending charges against Baldwin. "A film set is an environment of experts and I'm supposed to be expert at the acting part, not the props, not the weapons."

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti on the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary" and is a member of the executive committee at SAG-AFTRA, said actors shouldn't take the blame in gun mishaps.

"If you're requiring that an actor be in charge of armory or stunts, that's not what we're there to do," Walter said.

She said she once felt safe on film sets with guns, but no more.

"Things like this just make you feel like you never know what could go wrong," Walker said. "The training, the top-notch union crew and most importantly the time to plan the stunts and effects is absolutely integral to safety on the set, otherwise you get these tragic results."

Walter is planning to raise a motion with SAG-AFTRA to ban the use of real guns, and use fake weapons with effects done in post-production. She would like the rules to be incorporated into the upcoming contract negotiations this year with producers, she said.

Crabtree-Ireland said some members have told him "they may no longer participate in productions using real firearms because of the risk they would be exposed to criminal sanctions."

After the "Rust" tragedy in 2021, many shows were quick to ban real guns from their productions and shift to toy guns known as airsoft guns. Dwayne Johnson, known as the Rock, was among the first high-profile performers to say he would not use a gun in the future.

Although legislative attempts to ban guns from film sets have failed, Crabtree-Ireland said that there is interest in a move toward using more non-lethal replica weapons like airsoft guns.

Other actors have chimed in with support for Baldwin.

"No way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever," Mickey Rourke said via Instagram. "Most actors don’t know anything about guns especially if they didn’t grow up around them."

Some actors noted that safety procedures already in place have kept them safe in countless productions over the years using real guns. And there was also surprise that the assistant director, who is in charge of safety on sets, would get a lesser charge than the performer using a gun.

Dave Halls, assistant director on "Rust," agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon in a deal resulting in a suspended sentence and six months probation. He will be testifying against Baldwin, according to the prosecutors.

However, some actors privately and publicly supported the charging decision, noting that Baldwin was more than an actor in the production: He was also one of its producers.

"[I]nvoluntary manslaughter seems appropriate. He was a producer/authority figure on the production," actor Ethan Embry tweeted.

Baldwin has previously said his role was limited to creative decision making, not budgets or hiring, and that he was not to blame for the tragedy.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” said Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, adding that his client “relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shoppers say this $14 jewelry hack is a 'lifesaver' for loose rings

    These "amazing" ring size adjusters have more than 27,500 reviews on Amazon Canada — here's why.

  • Sarah Snook-led Sundance horror film swiftly finds a home at Netflix

    Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.

  • Letters to Sports: Chargers once again find a way to lose

    Los Angeles Times readers sound off on the Chargers' playoff collapse, the Lakers' ups and downs and women's sports coverage.

  • 6 Tweets That Perfectly Explain Why South Asian Twitter Is Not Feeling 'Velma'

    It’s 2023. The self-loathing brown girl trope is just not it.

  • Jennifer Coolidge saw 'everything' as Lenny Kravitz's neighbor while filming Shotgun Wedding

    "I'm so glad he's here tonight. I'm gonna ask him for a lot of things."

  • This CEO cut the working week, but not pay, at his factory – and says workers are now more productive and stick around for longer

    Ben Eltz of DiamondBack Covers told Insider that a 35-hour week "almost pays for itself" through increased efficiency, safety, and staff retention.

  • I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.

    I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.

  • Missouri's abortion ban declares 'Almighty God is the author of life.' Faith leaders beg to differ in new suit.

    They say the ban violates their religious freedom by subjecting them to "the religious dictates of others."

  • The fatal story of a Mexican reporter

    STORY: This is part of Mexico’s Interoceanic Corridor - one of President Lopez Obrador’s megaprojects designed to develop the south of the country. It includes work on a breakwater at Salina Cruz in Oaxaca. This coastal area has a reputation as a landing spot for precursor chemicals to make fentanyl and meth.It’s also the backdrop to a news story about a local politician's alleged efforts to win re-election… and the shooting dead of the reporter who wrote it. Mourned by his family, Heber Lopez Vasquez is one of 13 journalists killed in Mexico in 2022, the deadliest year on record for the nation’s newsrooms.He’d published a story on Facebook accusing local politician Arminda Espinosa Cartas of corruption. Her brother was one of two men arrested, but no one was charged over Lopez' murder. Espinosa herself did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Since Lopez's death, fellow journalists say they are more afraid to publish stories delving into the corridor project - or ones touching on drug trafficking and state collusion with organized crime. “We’ll keep on informing, but the most important thing is to stay alive. There are definitely issues you cannot address. You cannot address the topic of presidents connected to organized crime, you cannot address the topic of insecurity in the region of the Interoceanic Corridor: we all know the organized crime sell them the sand, the gravel, the rods, the cement. They are in charge of the construction, of carrying the stones, of everything. You cannot address those issues because they could cost you your life.”Hiram Moreno knows the risks. He was shot three times in 2019, and now has a panic button issued by a government body known as the "Mechanism" - set up to protect journalists.But Moreno has little faith in its effectiveness. “The ‘mechanism’ is not the solution to guarantee the safety of any journalist in Mexico. They have not done and they will not do it because there are elements and resources to do so. What the current government lacks is the will to guarantee the safety of all the journalists who are risk. We are not special people, we are agents of change, we inform, we are messengers, we are the ones who allow democracy and security to prevail, partly. In this country there is no security.”Since 2017, nine reporters enrolled in the Mechanism have been murdered, according to a rights group.An investigation by Mexico’s human rights commission found evidence of multiple failings by the authorities. Interior Ministry official Enrique Irazoque said the Mechanism accepted those findings, but he highlighted the local lack of action and political will. "The truth is that the mechanism is absorbing all the problems," he said "but the issues are not federal, they are local.”Mexican politicians can also be quick to accuse reporters of corruption. The president frequently chastises reporters who publish stories painting his administration negatively. He condemns the murders, while accusing adversaries of talking up the death toll to discredit him. The president’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Since the start of Mexico's drug war in 2006, upwards of 133 reporters like Heber Lopez Vasquez are estimated to have been killed. That and the staggering 360,000 other homicides registered in that time is taking its toll on all Mexicans, according to Balbina Flores from Reporters Without Borders. “Society pays the cost. There is a society that gets used to a situation of violence and to feeling more vulnerable. The people in those areas say that if that happens to a journalist who works for a news outlet and who works to inform, what could happen to citizens?”

  • Katie Holmes Just Effortlessly Stole the Show While Wearing a Surprising See-Through Dress

    Actress and 'The Wanderers' star Katie Holmes wore a see-through floral dress while attending New York Fashion Week in February 2018. See the look and read what fans said on Instagram.

  • LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota

    As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. “The main purpose of the bill was to eliminate state funding for entities including education that would promote, allow or support the ideology of transgenderism,” said Republican sponsor Sen. David Clemens, of West Fargo. Others testified at a Wednesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that the bill is designed to discriminate, and could impact the state’s behavioral health providers.

  • After prosecutors announced charges against Alec Baldwin for film set shooting, experts say they could be making a 'strange play' to 'threaten' him into taking a plea deal

    Prosecutors announced Thursday that they plan to charge Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in cinematography Halyna Hutchins' death.

  • Heidi Klum Wore A Completely See-Through Lace Outfit That Made Everyone Gawk

    At Elton John's “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” Disney Plus premiere, 'AGT' judge Heidi Klum stunned fans with a see-through lace outfit on Instagram.

  • Luann de Lesseps and Daughter Victoria Pose at the Beach Together in String Bikinis

    When it comes to swimwear, Luann de Lesseps never disappoints with her sultry choices. Last week, The Real Housewives of New York City alum posed on a beach wearing a royal blue string bikini with gold detailing. More recently, Luann hit the coast again in another smoldering swimsuit with her daughter, Victoria de Lesseps. In a January 16 Instagram post, Luann shared two photos of herself dazzling in a cream two-piece suit, while her daughter shined in an olive green bikini. The cabaret singer,

  • SC killer prosecuted as adult at age 12. Chester’s Pittman, now 33, set for release

    Exclusive: The conviction of Pittman was an international news story after the 2001 killings.

  • How a 7-year-old helped investigators solve her mom's murder

    After being the sole eyewitness to her mother's brutal murder, 7-year-old Charlie Clayton sat down with investigators just hours later to tell them everything she saw. A new "20/20" revisits the murder case of Kelley Clayton, an upstate New York mother who was beaten to death by a masked man in 2015. Thomas Clayton, Kelley's husband, and his former employee, Michael Beard, were found guilty of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot.

  • Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: We're 'as Excited as Eloping Teens'

    Buzz Aldrin wed his "longtime love" Anca Faur in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday

  • A woman who got wasted at a Marilyn Manson concert blew up $15 million worth of property. She's suing the company that served her.

    She's facing legal backlash from victims urging her to pay for the damages. She argues the company Ovations Ontario Food Services should be liable.

  • Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more Gen Z stars spark 'no pants' fashion trend

    Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and more fashion icons are ushering in the Gen Z fashion trend of swapping tights or underwear for pants.

  • Will Alec Baldwin Go to Jail For Involuntary Manslaughter? Here’s the Maximum Sentence He Faces If He’s Found Guilty

    The special prosecutor said that there was a "pattern of criminal disregard for safety" on the 'Rust' set.