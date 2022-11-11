Why is Adam Sandler drawn to playing losers?

Good Morning America
Financial challenges could cast a shadow on the first holiday feast of the season, but there are some solutions for Americans looking to enjoy Thanksgiving on a budget. Inflation is currently at 7.7% and prices on goods have continually crept upward in the food category, which rose 10.9% in the last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index report. According to the latest numbers, food at home costs have risen 12.4% since November 2021, while the food away from home category -- restaurants and takeout, for example -- only rose 8.6%, leading Wells Fargo agricultural economists to suggest that this may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving.