Why is Adam Sandler drawn to playing losers?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Potential Republican control of at least one chamber of the U.S. Congress sets the stage for economically risky battles in 2023 over federal spending limits and the government's response should a recession develop. Results of Tuesday's election remain uncertain, with President Joe Biden's Democratic Party performing better than expected and potentially in position to retain control of the Senate. The Republican Party had a better chance winning a majority in the House of Representatives, and if that happens, it would likely complicate and temper Biden's economic plans for his second two years in office - a time during which the economy will likely still be undergoing an inflation shock and adjusting to the rising interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve to control it.