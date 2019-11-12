Why Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited's (NSE:ADANIPORTS) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited's (NSE:ADANIPORTS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's P/E ratio is 18.59. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

How Do You Calculate Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone:

P/E of 18.59 = ₹387.90 ÷ ₹20.87 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.2) for companies in the infrastructure industry is lower than Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's P/E.

NSEI:ADANIPORTS Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 12th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone grew EPS by 20% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's Balance Sheet

Net debt is 27% of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's P/E Ratio

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone trades on a P/E ratio of 18.6, which is above its market average of 13.3. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio.