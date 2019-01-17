Why We Like adidas AG’s (FRA:ADS) 26% Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at adidas AG (FRA:ADS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for adidas:

0.26 = €2.1b ÷ (€16b – €6.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, adidas has an ROCE of 26%.

Is adidas’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. adidas’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 15% average in the Luxury industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, adidas’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

In our analysis, adidas’s ROCE appears to be 26%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 14%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for adidas.

How adidas’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

adidas has total assets of €16b and current liabilities of €6.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts adidas’s ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On adidas’s ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than adidas. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.