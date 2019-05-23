Your Diet May Be Why You STILL Have Acne

From Prevention

Red, bumpy skin plagued you throughout your teens-and just when you thought those pesky zits were gone for good, they’ve come back to haunt you well beyond puberty.

While adult acne is incredibly annoying, it’s pretty common well into your 30s, 40s, and even 50s, especially if you’re a woman, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

In fact, some research has found that adult acne has plagued up to 45 percent of women aged 21 to 30, 26 percent of women 31 to 40, and 12 percent of women 41 to 50.

The frustrating part? Reaching for the face wash the helped you fight zits 10 or 15 years ago may not do anything at all or even make your complexion worse, since your skin naturally loses moisture as you age.

To truly get to the root of the problem, you need to figure out what’s triggering your bumps in the first place. But what causes adult acne, exactly? A variety of factors-from your diet to your hormones to your daily skin care routine-could be to blame. Here, dermatologists break down the most common adult acne causes and what you can do to banish those pesky pimples for good.



Hormones

Your hormones influence your entire body, including your skin. “Acne, at its most basic level, is caused by hormonal stimulation of oil production,” explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. This is why so many women experience acne during their period, pregnancy, and menopause.

Certain health conditions can also lead to hormonal imbalances, the most common being polycystic ovarian syndrome, a condition in which women produce excess androgens (aka testosterone), explains Michele Farber, MD, a board-certified dermatologist practicing at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York. These hormones boost oil production, resulting in clogged pores where acne bacteria flourishes. Hello, pimples.

How to clear up hormonal acne: This type of adult acne commonly develops on the lower third of your face, along the jawline, chin, and mouth, says Dr. Zeichner. If you suspect your acne may be hormonal and topical drugstore treatments aren’t helping, talk to your dermatologist about prescription medications like spironolactone (which actually blocks androgen receptors) or even birth control pills, which can help regulate hormonal fluctuations during your menstrual cycle.

Stress

We’ve all been there: You’re going through an incredibly difficult week at work and then, bam, Mr. Giant Angry Zit shows up to make things even worse. While the correlation has long been suspected, researchers are just now starting to study the link between stress and adult acne.

Case in point: In a 2017 study of 144 female medical students, researchers used an acne grading system and a self-reported stress test to analyze the link between the two. They found that women who had higher stress scores experienced significantly worse acne lesions. You can once again blame hormones for this one. “Stress leads to a surge in hormones that promote oil production,” explains Dr. Zeichner, such as cortisol and androgens. “This, in turn, blocks the pores promoting breakouts.”

How to clear up stress-related acne: Chill out! Finding a way to reduce stress-whether it be through exercise, meditation, or taking 20 minutes to read a book each day-is not only beneficial for your physical and mental health, but it may also help keep your skin clear, says Dr. Farber.

Sugar

The relationship between diet and acne is complicated, but there is evidence that eating foods high on the glycemic index (GI)-which are typically rich in refined carbs-may mess with your skin, according to a 2016 review of research.

“One study from the United States demonstrated that 91 percent of patients who adopted a low-glycemic diet required less medication for their acne,” explains Meghan Feely, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New Jersey and New York City who serves as a clinical dermatology instructor at Mount Sinai. “Less acne was reported by 87 percent of patients in the study.”

The possible reason? Eating a high-GI diet spikes your insulin levels, which triggers excess inflammation and oil production in the skin, potentially leading to more breakouts, says Dr. Feely. What’s more, people who eat a lower-GI diet tend to have lower levels of IGF-1, a hormone similar to insulin that may trigger acne production, according to a 2018 study. Still, the connection has been inconsistent, and more research needs to be done to understand how sugar really impacts acne.