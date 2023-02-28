Why Advance Auto Parts Shares Are Surging Today

Shivani Kumaresan
·2 min read

  • Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.2% year-on-year, to $2.47 billion, beating the consensus of $2.42 billion.

  • The revenue increase was driven by strategic pricing and new store openings. Comparable store sales increased 2.1%.

  • Gross profit rose 1.7% to $1.1 billion with a gross margin of 44.1%, a 60-basis points contraction.

  • Operating margin was 5.3% and operating income for the quarter rose 17.4% to $132 million.

  • The company held $269.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $722.22 million.

  • At the end of Q4, the company had $947.3 million remaining under the share repurchase program.

  • Adjusted EPS of $2.88 beat the analyst consensus of $2.39.

  • "We expect to see further improvements in inventory availability throughout 2023, which we view as the single most important driver to accelerate topline growth," said CEO Tom Greco.

  • On Feb. 21, 2023, the company declared a regular cash dividend of $1.50 per share to be paid on Apr. 28, 2023, to all common stockholders of record as of Apr. 14, 2023.

  • Tom Greco has informed the company of his plan to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company at the end of the year.

  • Outlook: Advance Auto Parts sees FY23 revenue of $11.4 billion - $11.6 billion versus the consensus of $11.33 billion.

  • The company expects FY23 EPS of $10.20 - $11.20 versus the Street view of $12.53.

  • Price Action: AAP shares are trading higher by 4.36% at $146.76 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

.

