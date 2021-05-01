Why African countries back China against the West on human rights

Dickens Olewe - BBC News
·6 min read
People protest at a Uighur rally in front of the US Mission to the United Nations - 5 February 2019
African countries have not signed up to UN rebukes of China's human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong or Tibet

African countries are not among those calling out China for its treatment of the mostly Muslim Uyghur population in the north-western region of Xinjiang.

In fact some African diplomats recently attended an event in Beijing and lauded China's policy in the region.

At least a million Uyghurs are believed to have been detained in Xinjiang in a sprawling network of camps. China faces accusations of forced labour, forced sterilisation, torture and genocide - allegations it denies.

The Chinese government has defended the detention camps, claiming they are vocational "re-education centres" for combating terrorism and religious extremism.

"Some Western forces hyping up the so-called Xinjiang-related issues are actually launching unprovoked attacks on China to serve their own ulterior motives," Adama Compaoré, Burkina Faso's ambassador, was quoted as saying at the event in March dubbed Xinjiang in the Eyes of African Ambassadors to China.

The event was also attended by Sudan and Congo-Brazzaville, whose envoy Daniel Owassa reportedly said he supported what China has called a series of anti-terrorism measures in the region, saying he appreciated "Xinjiang's great development achievements in various fields in recent years".

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the gathering was an example of Africa's silence on a key global concern.

"[It] might be routine diplomacy, but African governments' willingness to remain silent on Beijing's suppression of rights has real-world consequences," Carine Kaneza Nantulya, Africa advocacy director at HRW, said in a statement.

"[Africans] have often justifiably decried other countries' indifference to their plight and sought global solidarity with human suffering," she added.

Generational change?

But Ejeviome Otobo, a non-resident fellow at the Global Governance Institute in Brussels, says African leaders and China have a common understanding, based on three main areas: Human rights, economic interests and non-interference in internal affairs.

&quot;For 30 years now China has made it a tradition that its foreign minister visits Africa first every new year - this is not just symbolic&quot;&quot;, Source: Cliff Mboya, Source description: China-Africa analyst, Image: Cliff Mboya
"For 30 years now China has made it a tradition that its foreign minister visits Africa first every new year - this is not just symbolic"", Source: Cliff Mboya, Source description: China-Africa analyst, Image: Cliff Mboya

Increasingly Africa's largely pro-China position is pitting the continent against the West when it comes to human rights.

During a vote in June 2020 at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva about the controversial Hong Kong national security law, which imposed harsh penalties on political dissent and which effectively ended the territory's autonomy, 25 African countries - the largest grouping from any continent - backed China.

Months later in October no African country signed up to a stinging rebuke of China's human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, which was backed by Western nations.

HRW accuses Africa's leaders of prioritising economic benefits from China at the expense of other global concerns.

Yet Eric Olander, co-founder of the China Africa Project, says for African policymakers not antagonising Beijing "is a much more important foreign policy priority".

"What these critics don't seem to understand is that as poor, developing countries - many that are also highly indebted to Beijing and depend on China for the bulk of their trade - they are not in a position to withstand the immediate blowback that would result from upsetting China," he told the BBC.

China-Africa summit in Beijing in September 2018
China holds a summit with African leaders every three years

Another big factor is a decades-old relationship which was cemented in 1970 when African countries played a critical role in helping China re-join the United Nations amid protests from the US.

"Since then the relationship has only strengthened," Cliff Mboya, a Kenya-based China-Africa analyst, told the BBC.

"For 30 years now China has made it a tradition that its foreign minister visits Africa first every new year - this is not just symbolic but signals that they are invested in a long-term relationship and this makes a big impression on Africans."

Younger Africans may not be so impressed - they have an overwhelmingly positive view of the US and its development model, according to a recent Afrobarometer study.

But the older generation and government leaders feel differently - and their decision to turn to China for infrastructure funding especially in the last 20 years - has transformed the continent's landscape with expansive roads, bridges, railways, ports and an internet infrastructure that has ensured the continent is not a pariah in the digital economy.

Graph
Graph

Some of these projects are part of China's multibillion Belt and Road Initiative which 46 African countries have signed, says Mr Otobo.

"Where is the equivalent from the West?" he asks, adding that it would be difficult to match the scale of China's funding.

The lack of transparency in the deals signed to fund these massive projects has fuelled suspicion of an insidious plot to entrap the continent with loans it cannot pay, says Mr Orlander, although this "debt trap" theory has been debunked.

And debt relief and access to Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be key themes at the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC), the high-profile three-yearly event, which will be held in Senegal later this year.

Vaccine diplomacy

Since the pandemic hit, Chinese flags have been a common sight at airports on the continent signalling the arrival of vital donations such as personal protective equipment and lately of Chinese-manufactured vaccines.

China's so-called vaccine diplomacy has so far reached 13 African countries, which have either bought them or have benefited from donations.

A man holds a Chinese flag in front of the shipment of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines at Harare International Airport, Zimbabwe - March 2021
Zimbabwe is among a dozen countries using China-manufactured vaccines

In comparison there has not been any direct support from the UK or the US except through the global Covax initiative - which is also supported by China. Covax has administered 18 million doses so far in 41 African countries.

Using access to Covid-19 vaccines as a tool of influence around the world is an ongoing race among global powers.

In March UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged developing countries to wait for the "gold standard" vaccines rather than those from China and Russia.

New US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sees the situation as less of a race, recently telling African students: "We're not asking anyone to choose between the United States or China, but I would encourage you to ask those tough questions, to dig beneath the surface, to demand transparency, and to make informed choices."

Traffic in Nairobi
The Nairobi Expressway, a 17-mile, four-lane carriageway is one of many China-funded projects in Kenya

Western powers know that they cannot compete with China in terms of loans and infrastructure - there have been no retaliatory measures for those taking Chinese aid or being overly partisan towards Beijing. Instead they fall back on mantras such as calling for democracy and investment free of corruption.

For this reason, it is inconceivable that in the near future any African country would seek to take a Chinese leader to The Hague over its treatment of the Uyghurs - as happened to Aung San Suu Kyi in 2019 when she was leader of Myanmar and The Gambia's former justice minister brought a case against her country's treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Abubacarr Tamado was backed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a group of 57 mainly Muslim countries, 27 of them African. The move, applauded in the West, has so far resulted in the International Court of Justice ordering Myanmar to take measures to prevent genocide.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • China Accuses Australia of Economic Coercion as Ties Deteriorate

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China’s top diplomat in Canberra blamed Australia for deteriorating ties between the nations, accusing it of economic coercion and “provocations” in a wide-ranging speech that painted Beijing as a victim.Citing Australia’s decision last week to cancel agreements between Beijing’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative and Victoria state among a litany of “negative moves,” Ambassador Cheng Jingye said the country’s perception of China as a “threat and challenge” had hurt relations. He called claims of Chinese economic coercion “ridiculous and irrelevant.”“If there is any coercion, it must have be done by the Australian side,” Cheng told business leaders in a video address Thursday, according to a transcript. “What China has done is only aimed to uphold its legitimate rights and interests, prevent bilateral ties from further plunging and move them back onto the right track.”The remarks come days after Australia’s Home Affairs Secretary Michael Pezzullo ramped up tensions by telling staff that “in a world of perpetual tension and dread, the drums of war beat.” While he didn’t directly mention China, he said free nations were watching “worryingly the militarization of issues that we had, until recent years, thought unlikely to be catalysts for war.”The battle of words shows there’s no obvious circuit-breaker to help mend relations that have been in freefall for a year after Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government called for independent investigators to enter Wuhan to probe the origins of the coronavirus. Beijing has since inflicted a range of trade reprisals, including crippling tariffs on Australian barley and wine, while blocking coal shipments.China last week slammed Australia’s decision to use new laws to cancel the Belt-and-Road agreements, which Morrison’s government described as “inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations.” There has been increasing speculation Morrison may use the laws, passed in December, to scrap long-term leases held by Chinese companies at the ports in Darwin and Newcastle.“In relation to the Port of Darwin, if there is any advice that I receive from the Department of Defence or intelligence agencies that suggest there are national security risks there, then you would expect the government to take action on that,” Morrison said in a radio interview Friday.While the prime minister told reporters earlier this week he hadn’t received any such advice, Morrison’s comments could be seen by Beijing as a threat against China’s interests in Australia.“Some Australians no longer regard China as a cooperative partner,” Ambassador Cheng said in his speech on Thursday. “They have no interest in managing bilateral differences on the basis of mutual respect, nor are they interested in maintaining and enhancing political mutual trust.”Cheng specifically identified “increasing discriminatory restrictions imposed over investment from Chinese enterprises” as one of the catalysts of the deteriorating relationship.In an apparent swipe against Morrison’s bid to rally what he calls “like-minded democracies” in forums such as the Five Eyes and Quad, Cheng said “teaming up in small group against China will not work.”“Clinging to ideological bias as well as Cold War mentality and regarding China as a threat will lead nowhere,” Cheng said.Other examples of coercion identified by Cheng included:“Unjustified” blocks on Chinese high-tech firms,” such as Australia’s ban on Huawei Technologies Co. from helping build 5G networks“Gross interference” in Beijing’s internal affairs “based on disinformation and ideological bias”“Deliberately hyping up ‘China threat’ by some politicians”“Unbridled defamation and attack against the Australian Chinese by certain media outlets, politicians and security agencies, and the ensuing racial discrimination as well as violence”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival

    In warm conditions on the first day of a five-day May Day national holiday revelers in the central Chinese city danced, bounced and screamed with delight as some of their favorite acts took the stage. The festival was making a return in Wuhan after it was forced to be online only last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. People in Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged, lived through more than two months of stringent restrictions during the world's first coronavirus-induced lockdown.

  • Exclusive: Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

    A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters. Despite the warning, four of the scientists said the federal government did not seek to impose major restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Millions of largely unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies that were held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition politicians.

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken heading to Ukraine to show support after Russia sparked fears of an invasion

    Russia this spring amassed roughly 100,000 troops along Ukraine's eastern border and in Crimea, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • How 3D printers are being used in the manufacturing industry

    A new generation of heavy-duty 3D printers is increasingly being employed for industrial manufacturing.Why it matters: 3D printers have long been used to speed the making of prototypes, but the growing ability to design and print a range of materials means they are becoming an integral part of the manufacturing chain.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: Manufacturing has historically required the production of parts first by injection molding, which can "take weeks or even months," depending on supply chains, said Richard Garrity, the CEO of Stratasys, the global leader in 3D printing.Newer generations of 3D printers can enable manufacturers to "skip that process and go right to the end output itself," he adds, allowing companies to simply mass print the parts they need.When GM suddenly needed to make ventilators during the early stages of the pandemic last year, 3D printing — also known as additive manufacturing — allowed the company to rapidly transition its automobile assembly lines for the new product.Background: This kind of industrial use marks a change in how 3D printing was initially envisioned, says Bradley Rothenberg, CEO of the 3D printing software company nTopology."Everyone was obsessed with the idea of a 'Star Trek'-like replicator you could have in your home that would make everything," he says."But what we've learned is that 3D printing is a new manufacturing process that enables new applications to be built and made."Details: Holo, a 3D printing startup that spun out of the design giant Autodesk, has made progress in developing machines that can produce difficult-to-print industrial materials like copper."These are parts that can only be made using 3D printing, not traditional manufacturing," says Arian Aghababaie, president and chief strategy officer at Holo. "They're designed with the intent that will be made at volume with additive manufacturing."The bottom line: You may not be using a 3D printer at home any time soon, but the spread of the technology into traditional manufacturing can shorten supply chains and enable companies to transition to new product lines more nimbly.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Black Freedmen struggle for recognition as tribal citizens

    As the U.S. faces a reckoning over its history of racism, some Native American tribal nations that once owned slaves also are grappling with their own mistreatment of Black people. When Native American tribes were forced from their ancestral homelands in the southeastern United States to what is now Oklahoma in the 1800s — known as the Trail of Tears — thousands of Black slaves owned by tribal members also were removed and forced to provide manual labor along the way. Once in Oklahoma, slaves often toiled on plantation-style farms or were servants in tribal members' homes.

  • Strike ends at Volvo plant in Va. as tentative deal reached

    A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal between the workers' union and automaker. The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday. Ray Curry, UAW secretary-treasurer and director of the UAW heavy truck department, said in a statement that the workers achieved “significant gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections.”

  • California program overestimates climate benefits of forest offsets - study

    California's forest carbon offset program has generated tens of millions of credits that have questionable value in fighting climate change, a nonprofit group of scientists said this week. CarbonPlan, a group that researches the integrity of programs designed to offset carbon emissions, said that 29% of the forest carbon offsets it analyzed in California's cap and trade program overestimated the amount of carbon emissions they were offsetting, totaling 30 million tonnes, worth about $410 million. "Rather than improve forest management to store additional carbon, ecological and statistical flaws in California's offsets program create incentives to generate credits that do not reflect real climate benefits," said the analysis https://carbonplan.org/research/forest-offsets-explainer.

  • Biden calls Netanyahu to offer condolences over Mount Meron stampede

    President Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences and U.S. assistance following a deadly stampede that killed at least 45 worshippers, the White House said.Driving the news: The stampede occurred on Thursday night as tens of thousands of mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews were participating in a celebration of the Lag B’Omer holiday at Mount Meron, a pilgrimage site in northern Israel. Several of those killed were American citizens.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends. Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing," Biden said in a statement.Secretary of State Tony Blinken also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who promised that Israel would help all U.S. citizens affected by the disaster.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Golf-China's Lin surges into lead at Women's World Championship

    Lin got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole and faltered again on the seventh, but seven birdies - including three in the last four holes - took her total to 14-under for the tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club. "I wasn't really paying attention to the leaderboard because to me, the front nine was a little sketchy," Lin said.

  • WHO expects assessment of Moderna and two Chinese vaccines by end of next week

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization expects to release its assessments for emergency use listing of the two main Chinese vaccines for COVID-19 as well as the Moderna shot by the end of next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday. Simao said the WHO's independent panel was assessing the Moderna vaccine and a vaccine from China's Sinopharm on Friday and was due to look at China's other main vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech, next week.

  • Biden met with Mossad director in D.C. to discuss Iran

    President Biden met on Friday with the director of Israel's spy agency Mossad, Yossi Cohen, and discussed Iran, a source familiar with the details tells Axios.Worth noting: The White House kept the meeting, first reported by Channel 12 news in Israel, a secret and didn't issue a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe White House has not yet responded to questions about the talks.Driving the news: Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday morning about the Mount Meron stampede. It was unclear whether the meeting with Cohen took place before or after that call. A source familiar with the meeting said it wasn't planned in advance and was organized on short notice while Cohen was in Washington, D.C. for other purposes. Netanyahu briefed Cohen before the conversation with Biden on messaging regarding Iran and received an update from him after the meeting, the source said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘One Slip of the Tongue Could Ruin Things.’ Bipartisan Talks on Police Reform Advance—Delicately

    Reforming America’s police force rests in a legislative body regularly paralyzed by partisanship and disagreement

  • India Covid: Delhi running out of space for cremations

    Police in India's capital ask for more cremation sites as a deadly second wave sweeps the country.

  • Coronavirus: New variants are causing growing concern in Africa

    A lack of specialised genome sequencing is making it difficult to track new mutations in Africa.

  • Nobody at Liverpool has discussed a new contract with me, says Mohamed Salah

    The 28-year-old Egypt forward’s current deal expires in 2023.

  • Here’s why the global reflation trade can survive China’s credit slowdown

    Could a tightening of China's lending spigots put an end to the global reflation trade this year?

  • India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 as second wave worsens

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday as it battles a devastating second wave, and the country's massive new vaccination drive was hampered in some areas by shortages of the shots. West Bengal state was unable to start a drive aimed at adults aged between 18 and 45 due to a shortage of shots and urged the federal government to provide more supplies, a senior state health official said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak with media. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of the hard-hit state of Delhi on Friday urged people not to queue at vaccination centres, promising more vaccines would arrive "tomorrow or the day after".

  • UPDATE 1-WHO expects assessment of Moderna and two Chinese vaccines by end of next week

    The World Health Organization expects to release its assessments for emergency use listing of the two main Chinese vaccines for COVID-19 as well as the Moderna shot by the end of next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday. Simao said the WHO's independent panel was assessing the Moderna vaccine and a vaccine from China's Sinopharm on Friday and was due to look at China's other main vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech, next week. "So, by the beginning of next week or the end of next week we will have the final assessment of these three vaccines out," she told a briefing.

  • Asia-Pacific Markets: Stocks Fall on China Manufacturing Miss, Financial Regulator Crackdowns

    Foreigners turned net sellers of Japanese equities on concerns that Japan’s stricter curbs to contain the virus will tamper its economic growth.