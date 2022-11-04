Here’s Why Afya Limited (AFYA) Outperformed in the Third Quarter

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron International Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 11.51% (Institutional Shares), compared to a 9.91% decline for its principal benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. Due to global weakness in equities and bonds, the fund lagged behind its two benchmark indices, the all-cap growth proxy and MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds discussed stocks like Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil, Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is a medical education group. On November 1, 2022, Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock closed at $14.98 per share. One-month return of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was -1.19%, and its shares lost 8.49% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has a market capitalization of $1.347 billion.

Here is what Baron Funds specifically said about Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is a Brazilian for-profit education company specializing in medicine, including undergraduate and graduate coursework, residency preparatory and specialization programs, and digital solutions for physicians. Shares rose on strong financial results driven by maturation of its year-old undergraduate medical campus, pricing power, and a post-pandemic recovery in continuing education. We anticipate long-term growth driven by Afya’s robust pricing power, continued maturation of its undergraduate program, and expansive digital offerings." antoniodiaz/Shutterstock.com

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 7 hedge fund portfolios held Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) at the end of the second quarter which was 8 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in another article and shared the best education stocks to buy in 2022.

