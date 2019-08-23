Why Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj’s (HEL:AM1) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll look at Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (HEL:AM1) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj:

0.035 = €85m ÷ (€3.3b - €846m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj has an ROCE of 3.5%.

Is Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.4% average reported by the Forestry industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~0.5% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's current ROCE of 3.5% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 6.7%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

HLSE:AM1 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 23rd 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj has total liabilities of €846m and total assets of €3.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.