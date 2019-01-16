Here’s why Air China Limited’s (HKG:753) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we’ll look at Air China Limited (HKG:753) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Air China:

0.07 = CN¥12b ÷ (CN¥253b – CN¥78b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Air China has an ROCE of 7.0%.

Is Air China’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Air China’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Airlines industry average of 12%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Air China stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Air China.

Air China’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Air China has total liabilities of CN¥78b and total assets of CN¥253b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. Air China’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Air China’s ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there.