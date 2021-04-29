Why air pollution spiked in some areas during lockdowns
Several cities across the globe saw air quality improve during the first COVID-19 lockdown, but experts discovered that pollution spiked in other areas.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany must update its climate law by the end of next year to set out how it will bring carbon emissions down nearly to zero by 2050, its top court ruled on Thursday, siding with a young woman who argued rising sea levels would engulf her family farm. The court concluded that a law passed in 2019 had failed to make sufficient provision for cuts beyond 2030, casting a shadow over a signature achievement of Chancellor Angela Merkel's final term in office. Ministers said they would draw up the necessary legislation soon, with Economy Minister Peter Altmaier promising proposals next week.
Federal dollars are on the table to help farmers and ranchers during the drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a drought disaster in 50 California counties last month. Grants are now available to help with costs associated with the dry conditions. See more in the video above.
President should use executive authority to curb transfer of military equipment to police, stop minimum sentencing and protect unarmed Black men.
Residents of the heavily Hispanic city of San Antonio, Texas are voting on a police reform ballot measure in the May 1 municipal elections.
One of the most productive players for the Seattle Seahawks of the last decade remains a free agent over a month after the process began. Linebacker K.J. Wright is still unsigned and in search of somewhere to play the 2021 season after a very strong season for the team last year that including changing positions [more]
Representative Pat Fallon (R., Texas) on Tuesday called on Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to end the Biden administration’s “disastrous” catch and release immigration policy. Fallon urged Mayorkas to terminate the policy after DHS directed the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to release migrants who were suspected of having committed crimes back onto the streets of Fallon’s district, which is located in northeastern Texas. “I cannot sit idly by while people in the Department of Homeland Security jeopardize the safety of my constituents,” Fallon said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “I urge Secretary Mayorkas to immediately revise the policies of catch and release that are threatening our communities. If there is need for a legislative fix, I stand ready to work with anyone who is willing to close the floodgates and put the lives and safety of American citizens first.” I cannot sit idly by while people in the Department of Homeland Security jeopardize the safety of my constituents. Secretary Mayorkas must IMMEDIATELY revise the policies of catch and release that are threatening our communities.https://t.co/806juJ5nOg — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) April 27, 2021 Fallon called the administration’s “silence” on the issue “troubling” and added that the situation “will only get worse” if the policies are upheld. “The Administration’s silence on these issues makes them culpable in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and the violence associated with such crimes. I have no doubt that this situation will only get worse as the administration continues these policies,” he said. “I urge you in the strongest way possible to end these practices immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter and I eagerly await your response.” Fallon joins a number of Texas lawmakers who have attempted to call attention to the damaging effects Biden’s immigration policies have had on the state. Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) told National Review last month that the White House needed “to do more and listen to the border communities” and later suggested that the Biden team has not done enough to combat a record-high surge in immigration. “We don’t just go visit the border, we live at the border. We talk to the NGOs there, we talk to the mayors, the county judges, to the border patrol, to the men and women in blue, green, and other folks, ICE agents also. We understand this very well,” Cuellar told National Review. “I still will encourage them to do more, to reach out to the folks on the border communities and keep talking to them, to make sure that they get a balanced view of what’s happening there at the border itself.”
This update on the COVID Slide collects and shares news updates from the district, state, and national levels as all stakeholders continue to work on developing safe, innovative plans to resume schooling and address learning loss. It’s an offshoot of the Collaborative for Student Success’ COVID Slide Quick Sheet newsletter, which you can sign up […]
A juror who cast one of the unanimous votes to convict a white former Minneapolis police officer of killing George Floyd said deliberations were primarily spent trying to convince one person who was uncertain about part of the jury instructions.
Buddy was found injured and burned last week.
A driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a fire hydrant and a northeast Fresno home on Thursday morning.
‘This whole thing could have just been an email’
Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations
Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president
Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital
While many speculated Apple would be one of few companies to dodge the chip shortage, Cook said the supply issues would impact iPad and iMac production.
The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy
Nicolle Wallace savages South Carolina senator over claim new president ‘inherited a tide that had already turned’ on Covid-19
‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’
Video footage shows the elephant calf keeping close to its mother Angele as it explored all corners of the enclosure.Older brother Arum, born at the zoo in 2017, also took interest in the baby and stayed nearby.Zookeepers said the baby was born on Saturday (April 24) evening without any complications. Its sex is not yet known but the zoo estimated it weighs about 80 kilograms (176 pounds).The baby's father, five-tonne Assam, has been separated from mother and baby as a precaution.But he is a devoted dad who enjoys playing with his children in the paddling pool, the zoo said.The newborn is the eighth elephant born at the Budapest Zoo, which has kept the large mammals since 1875.
The Watauga County Sheriff's office said a police officer was also shot during the standoff in Boone, North Carolina, but a helmet saved his life.