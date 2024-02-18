Why Airbus is poised to seize control of the skies

True, it is not especially gentlemanly. And it certainly won’t win it any awards for fair play. But contrary to the old saying, you should always kick a man when he is down.

For almost half a century, Airbus and Boeing have been fighting each other for control of the civil aerospace market, with the European consortium typically the plucky underdog in that contest.

And yet, there are now signs that Airbus is pulling ahead. The trouble is, when it released its results last week, Airbus was far too forgiving of its arch rival. In reality, this is the moment for it to go in for the kill. It should finish off Boeing for good – and its shareholders should get behind that.

For a company that has often been written off as a vanity project of the French state, and one that was hooked on subsidies and handouts, Airbus reported very robust results last week.

Its revenues climbed by 11pc to €65bn (£46bn), while operating profits rose by 4pc to €5.8bn. Its chief executive Guillaume Faury confirmed that it would be stepping up production of its best-selling A320 model to 75 planes a month by 2026, and that in total it planned to deliver 800 aircraft this year, 65 more than in 2023.

Along the way, shareholders would be rewarded with a special dividend. The company, which still has a major presence in the UK with the wings for its planes made at its factory in Broughton near Bristol, is finally coming into its own. It has a clear lead over Boeing, and has turned itself into the world’s dominant planemaker.

The contrast with Boeing could hardly be more painful. The company’s 737 has been dogged by safety issues. Only last month the door blew off an Alaska Airlines 737- 9 Max jet, the latest in a long line of issues with the plane.

Regulators have started putting its manufacturing facilities under greater scrutiny, while much of the Max fleet was grounded for almost two years after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. In an industry where safety is paramount, it has squandered a reputation for both innovation and excellence that it took a century to create.

The divergence in the fortunes of the two companies can be clearly seen in their respective share prices. Airbus’s shares are up by 30pc over the last five years, while Boeing’s are down by 50pc, and that is starting to accelerate. And yet, the important point is surely this: there will never be a better moment for Airbus to take off the gloves and finish Boeing off for good.

In reality, the opportunity is there for the taking. Airbus only needs to get three things right to make itself the global leader for a generation or more.

First, the company should scrap pointless special dividends. Shareholders should not be worrying about cash payouts in 2024 and 2025. There are far better things for Airbus to be doing with its money right now than handing it back to its owners.

Instead, it should be trimming prices where necessary to win over key customers, and it should be investing in production so that it can step up deliveries for all the airlines that no longer trust Boeing to meet the required manufacturing standards, or even to get the planes out of the factory at all.

All of that is going to cost a lot of money, but once airlines are locked into a plane supplier it is very hard to change, so there has never been a better time to increase its market share.

Ryanair’s pugnacious leader, Michael O’Leary, said he was ‘concerned’ about production quality at Boeing - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Next, it should throw all its energy into cracking key customers. There are some major airlines that are holding out against Airbus. Ryanair, perhaps most noticeable, has stuck loyally to the Seattle manufacturer, with an all-Boeing fleet. So far, its pugnacious leader, Michael O’Leary, has backed Boeing, but early this month he said he was “concerned” about “production quality” at the company.

Let’s be honest here: O’Leary is not a man to let sentiment interfere with what works for his company, and if customers start to choose other budget airlines because they are worried about the safety of 737s he will be quick to switch allegiance. Even a handful of orders from Ryanair, or other major Boeing customers such as Southwest Airlines, would transform Airbus’s long-term prospects.

Finally, it should accelerate new models. The A321XLR is planned for later this year, with a longer range than existing A320 models. And there are sketches for hydrogen-fuelled planes. And yet, with Boeing in the doldrums, this is the moment to launch something completely fresh that can lock up a whole new segment of the market.

Sure, it will cost money. Developing a new plane is not cheap. But the company needs to keep innovating, especially at a time when Boeing is too preoccupied with fixing its quality issues to risk a major new model launch.

The recent launch of the first civil airliner from China’s Comac is set to transform the industry - Lam Yik/Bloomberg

The aerospace industry is in a state of rapid flux. The launch last year of the first civil airliner from China’s Comac is going to transform the industry. The C-919 may not be a ground-breaking piece of engineering – it looks suspiciously like an A320 – but so long as it is “good enough” it will still rack up huge orders.

The Chinese airlines will be lent on by the government to buy the domestically manufactured plane, and so will airlines in many of the developing countries where China is the major creditor. It should not be underestimated.

In reality, over the next decade a duopoly is going to emerge, with one major Chinese plane manufacturer, and one major Western rival. Airbus needs to seize its moment, kill off Boeing, and make itself the West’s champion.

And so long as they don’t focus on short-term dividends, shareholders who have written it off as a subsidised white elephant for years will finally see the investment come good.

