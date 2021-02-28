Why an airline executive is excited about Textron Aviation's new King Air 360, the next generation of a 50-year-old plane

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation unveiled the King Air 360 in August with upgrades for passengers and pilots.

Cabins now feel wider, and the cockpit has advanced systems like autothrottle and digital pressurization.

Advanced Air's Levi Stockton explains why he's excited about the plane, even if his firm isn't purchasing one.

An aviation fan favorite just got an upgrade.

Textron Aviation is continuing the legacy of the iconic Beechcraft King Air family of aircraft and debuted its latest iteration in August. Starting at $7.9 million, the King Air 360 features advanced onboard systems aimed at easing the flying experience.

"The Beechcraft King Air 360 builds on decades of renowned versatility and reliability in the King Air family," Ron Draper, Textron Aviation's president and CEO, said, "and this upgrade further elevates it with the aircraft's superior features and engineering advancements designed to create an enhanced flying experience for passengers and crew alike."

Any frequent private aircraft flyer is sure to recognize the King Air as its been faithfully flying since the 1960s. Aircraft in the product line have been used by entities ranging from private airlines to national governments.

Levi Stockton is the president of Hawthorne, California-based Advanced Air, an aircraft management firm and private charter airline that operates 22 aircraft, including nine King Airs. He recently got a first-hand look at the King Air 360 during a recent visit to Textron Aviation's Kansas factory.

Here's why he's excited about the Beechcraft King Air 360.

Stockton has been flying King Air's since 2005. The King Air 350, the family's largest passenger model, is also the flagship of his firm's scheduled airline division.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

"The King Air is really an amazing airplane that does what is advertised," Stockton told Insider.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

And from what he's seen, the King Air 360 is no different. Textron Aviation's latest turboprop has room for up to 11 passengers and a range of 1,806 nautical miles.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

Source: Textron Aviation

It can tackle the short hops like New York-Boston or Los Angeles-Las Vegas while also able to stretch its legs on longer routes like Chicago-Miami or Denver-Philadelphia, when conditions allow.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

The true improvements are on the inside, however, including in the passenger cabin that can seat up to 11 passengers. Technically it's same as its predecessor's, but Stockton says that the cabin liners have been made thinner to give the cabin a more spacious feel.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

Source: Textron Aviation

The windows have manual shades instead of elaborate electronic shades or dimmers.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

And the side tables have been elevated so passengers have more knee space. The improvements may seem basic but likely come as a result of customer feedback, Stockton said.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

The Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion cockpit has one of the aircraft's greatest improvements, the addition of an autothrottle system for pilots.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

The system allows pilots to set a speed and the aircraft will automatically adjust the throttles to accommodate, reducing pilot workload and ensuring the plane is running at peak performance.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

"You're going to allow the airplane to always be right at the right performance numbers rather than trying to get the throttles just perfect," Stockton said, adding that this can help prevent engine issues and keep maintenance costs down.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

Cabin pressurization is also automated on the new aircraft, further reducing pilot workload. Aircraft cruising at 27,000 feet will also be pressurized as low as 5,960 feet, Stockton said, decreasing air travel's effect on the body for passengers.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

Textron also unveiled the King Air 360ER, offering longer ranges of up to 2,692 nautical miles. That's enough range to fly from Los Angeles to New York.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

Source: Textron Aviation

Up to 15 passengers can be seated in the King Air 360ER.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

Source: Textron Aviation

Stockton said that King Air has carrying capabilities that outweigh even some jet aircraft. Up to 15 passengers can fit in the King Air 360ER while most light and midsize jets can't, even if the turboprop isn't as fast.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

And cargo carriers can also use the plane to transport freight.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

Both aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney PT6A-60A engines, offering a maximum cruise speed of over 300 knots.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

Source: Textron Aviation

Textron also unveiled an upgraded variant of its King Air 250 aircraft with the King Air 260.

A Beechcraft King Air 260. Textron Aviation

Source: Textron Aviation

The slightly smaller aircraft can seat up to nine passengers and fly a maximum range of 1,720 nautical miles at comparable speeds as the King Air 360.

A Beechcraft King Air 260. Textron Aviation

Source: Textron Aviation

The same autothrottle and digital pressurization systems are also available in the King Air 260.

A Beechcraft King Air 260. Textron Aviation

Stockton said that making the King Air faster will be something he looks for in future variants.

A Beechcraft King Air 260. Textron Aviation

So will Advanced Air be placing the next order for the King Air 360? No. Stockton's firm typically manages aircraft purchased by other companies or wealthy individuals and does not typically make purchases itself.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

But Stockton does expect to be managing a King Air 360 within the next few years for a client, and is excited to see the iconic aircraft continuing to be updated.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

"It just shows that this particular airplane is going to be around for a long time," Stockton said.

A Beechcraft King Air 360. Textron Aviation

