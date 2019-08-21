Why Do Airlines Suffer So Many Tech Glitches?

On August 6 and 7, some of British Airways check-in systems at London airports crashed. The carrier canceled more than 100 flights, inconveniencing thousands of flyers.

British Airways hasn’t revealed the cause. “No additional information is available at this time,” a spokesperson said this week.

In July, U.K. regulators threatened to slap the carrier with a $220 million (£183 million) fine for inadequate data security. In 2017, hackers robbed British Airways data on more than 500,000 passengers. The airline will appeal the fine. But it continues to face a possible financial hit.

Consider, too, that in May 2017, British Airways faced a power outage. Its failure to have an effective back-up plan downed many of its systems. The carrier canceled 726 flights, stranding tens of thousands of passengers. The hiccup cost about $100 million (£80 million), the airline said.

British Airways isn’t the only network carrier to suffer tech glitches that have led to many cancelations. Airlines and their tech providers have suffered outages once a month on average during the past three years, a U.S. government study found in June.

What’s the Bigger Problem?

Why do airlines face so many IT problems? Skift asked many industry veterans for answers. The experts asked to speak anonymously because of the work they do for carriers and their tech providers. Troubles in intricate systems rarely have one cause. But some causes of airline IT failure are more likely than others, experts said.

A common hot-take when an airline has an IT failure is this: Most airlines have outdated tech.

But that isn’t always true. British Airways, like more than 100 other carriers, uses a passenger service system from Amadeus to help take bookings on their websites, help its agents board passengers, and handle other operational tasks. The carrier overlays that system with some of its in-house tech. But the tech isn’t particularly old.

The core tech at EasyJet appears to be older despite the carrier being younger. In the early 2000s, the budget airline asked a vendor called BulletProof to build a system for it. But tech firm Navitaire sued the vendor for copyright infringement. The airline has been reluctant to touch the core system since, according to sources.

Another hot-take from analysts is that airline IT problems are overblown. Airlines attract extra eyes when their computing systems fail because stranded passengers are noisy on social media.

The flaw with this claims is that the sector sees outages about once a month. That’s a higher failure rate than comparable systems at banks, utilities, and global retailers — all of whose customers are also vocal on social media.

Another hot-take is that airlines have under-invested in their tech stacks. Unlike many other industries, aviation has suffered severe bouts of boom and bust. That has led to a historic under-investment in on-the-ground tech systems unrelated to plane safety.

Maybe, maybe not. British Airways doesn’t break out its tech expenditure. But between 2017 and 2018 it hiked its annual tech investment by 48 percent to $236 million (€195 million), according to an estimate by investment research firm Redburn.

That means the airline spent about 15 percent of its $16.6 billion (£13 billion) annual revenue last year on technology. That is within the tech spending average of many travel companies.

Frequent mergers are often blamed for tech problems, too. Mergers have often prompted complicated integrations of varied computing systems. On the other hand, banks, utilities, and retailers often merge, too, yet apparently without a comparable frequency of failure.

Common Points of Failure

Notably, large network airline may have dozens of peripheral systems that integrate with the passenger service system, adding many points of potential failure.

For example, the BBC reported that British Airways’s problems arose in systems for checking in passengers and for handling flight departures.

Basic communication between systems can be sluggish. If you’re an airline hosted on one passenger service system and you need to talk to an airline on a different one, you typically have to exchange data via pathways that are slow and costly, experts said. You also have to use a messaging standard called Edifact, which is decades-old and not as flexible and real-time as the standards most e-commerce companies use today.