Why Aksh Optifibre Limited’s (NSE:AKSHOPTFBR) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll evaluate Aksh Optifibre Limited (NSE:AKSHOPTFBR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Aksh Optifibre:

0.086 = ₹507m ÷ (₹9.4b – ₹3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Aksh Optifibre has an ROCE of 8.6%.

Is Aksh Optifibre’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Aksh Optifibre’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Communications industry average of 14%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Aksh Optifibre’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

As we can see, Aksh Optifibre currently has an ROCE of 8.6% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 5.8%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Aksh Optifibre’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Aksh Optifibre has total assets of ₹9.4b and current liabilities of ₹3.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 38% of its total assets. Aksh Optifibre has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.