Why Alabama plans to execute James Barber and changes in the process after Ivey's review

After three failed lethal injections in 2022, Alabama is set to resume executions this summer.

The Alabama Supreme Court issued a death warrant for James Edward Barber, 64, earlier this month, following a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system, which Gov. Kay Ivey ordered in November.

Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm affirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser that the department purchased new equipment and will increase the number of staff present for the process of carrying out of executions. The state also changed death penalty procedures to allow more time to carry out each execution.

“The governor now has the authority and responsibility to set the time frame for the execution of James Barber,” Ivey’s spokeswoman Gina Maiola said in a statement. “According to the Alabama Supreme Court’s order, the execution time frame set by the governor must begin sometime after Friday, June 2, 2023, and Governor Ivey will work with the Alabama Department of Corrections to establish this time frame.”

Here is what we know about Barber’s crimes, his imminent execution and changes made to Alabama’s criminal punishment system since last fall.

Barber’s crime and sentencing

A jury convicted Barber in the 2001 robbery and murder of Dorothy Epps 19 years ago. Since then, he has been on death row in Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Epps lived in Harvest, an unincorporated community outside of Huntsville, and before her death, she hired Barber to do repair work on her home, according to court documents. Barber was also an ex-boyfriend of Epps’s daughter.

On May 20, 2001, Barber entered the home without force and beat the 75-year-old woman to death. Based on physical evidence presented in court, Barber struck her with his fist before striking her with a claw hammer.

James Edward Barber, sentenced for murder on Jan. 9, 2004

A state medical examiner testified that Epps, who weighed about 100 pounds, defended herself and attempted to escape by moving about the house before the multiple blunt-force injuries resulted in her death.

Investigators found a bloody handprint left on the counter above Epps’s body. Huntsville Police Department latent print examiner Dan Lamont testified that the print “unequivocally” belonged to Barber.

Law enforcement arrested Barber five days later and he confessed in a video-taped interrogation with Deputy Dwight Edger, a Madison County sheriff’s investigator. Barber later said he was not aware that the interview was being recorded and attempted to recant his confession.

Barber continued to deny involvement in Epps’s murder through the trial and into sentencing when his attorneys asked Circuit Judge Loyd Little for a sentence of life in prison without parole.

"I've taken all of the evidence into consideration, and my decision is the death penalty," Little said.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied Barber’s petition for a rehearing, and both the Alabama Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States denied Barber’s petition for writ of certiorari.

Alabama’s series of problematic executions

The American flag is seen behind barbed wire at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala.

The last time Alabama attempted to execute a man was Nov. 17, 2022.

Kenneth Eugene Smith was convicted of a 1988 murder for hire and the state planned to execute him by lethal injection that day. After officials struggled to find a vein, though, the state abandoned the execution.

Two months before, a similar situation occurred when the state attempted to execute convicted murderer Alan Miller. His request to die by nitrogen hypoxia was delayed in the courts when the state prepared his execution on Sept. 22.

That execution was not successful, and through court filings, Miller has stated that he was restrained and punctured with needles multiple times before it was called off. The state has since agreed “that any future effort to execute (Miller’s) sentence of death can only be by means of nitrogen hypoxia.”

A month before Miller’s scheduled execution, another circumstance occurred on death row. Convicted murderer Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed more than three hours after the lethal injection was scheduled to happen on July 28, 2022. At that time, James did not open his eyes or speak any final words.

Ivey declined to intervene in James's planned execution execution, but after the situations with Miller and Smith, she ordered the review of the process

Changes in the execution process

The “top-to-bottom” review that Ivey ordered concluded in February. In addition to new equipment and additional personnel that will be present for executions, Alabama Department of Corrections officials have said that rehearsals have been conducted to ensure the process runs smoothly.

Gov. Kay Ivey at the Alabama State Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Additionally, the Alabama Supreme Court authorized a change in the way death warrants are executed. Now, the warrants will be issued for a “time frame,” rather than a particular day.

Thus, the governor has the power to choose the exact timing of an execution.

These changes will be implemented starting with Barber’s execution, which must take place some time after June 2.

