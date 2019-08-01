Why Allcargo Logistics Limited (NSE:ALLCARGO) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

I've been keeping an eye on Allcargo Logistics Limited (NSE:ALLCARGO) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ALLCARGO has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-sound company with a strong track record superior dividend payments, trading at a great value. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Allcargo Logistics here.

Flawless balance sheet, good value and pays a dividend

ALLCARGO's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ALLCARGO's has produced operating cash levels of 0.54x total debt over the past year, which implies that ALLCARGO's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. ALLCARGO is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if ALLCARGO's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, ALLCARGO's share price is trading below the group's average. This supports the theory that ALLCARGO is potentially underpriced.

ALLCARGO is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Allcargo Logistics, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

