Why Allied Digital Services Limited’s (NSE:ADSL) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we are going to look at Allied Digital Services Limited (NSE:ADSL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Allied Digital Services:

0.037 = ₹237m ÷ (₹6.4b – ₹1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Allied Digital Services has an ROCE of 3.7%.

Does Allied Digital Services Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Allied Digital Services’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 14% average reported by the IT industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Allied Digital Services’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Our data shows that Allied Digital Services currently has an ROCE of 3.7%, compared to its ROCE of 2.5% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Allied Digital Services has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Allied Digital Services’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Allied Digital Services has total liabilities of ₹1.5b and total assets of ₹6.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.