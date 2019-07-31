Why Alquiber Quality, S.A. (BME:ALQ) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Alquiber Quality, S.A. (BME:ALQ) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. ALQ is a company with a excellent future outlook, which has not yet been factored into the price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Alquiber Quality here.

High growth potential and good value

One reason why investors are attracted to ALQ is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 29%. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 64% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. ALQ's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if ALQ's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the market, ALQ is also trading below other listed companies on the ES stock exchange, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that ALQ is potentially undervalued.

BME:ALQ Past and Future Earnings, July 31st 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Alquiber Quality, I've put together three relevant factors you should look at:

