Why I Like Altia Oyj (HEL:ALTIA)

I've been keeping an eye on Altia Oyj (HEL:ALTIA) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ALTIA has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Altia Oyj here.

Undervalued with adequate balance sheet

ALTIA is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that ALTIA has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. ALTIA’s earnings amply cover its interest expense. Paying interest on time and in full can help the company get favourable debt terms in the future, leading to lower cost of debt and helps ALTIA expand. ALTIA is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if ALTIA's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, ALTIA's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that ALTIA's price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For Altia Oyj, I've put together three essential aspects you should further examine:

