Why Am I So Sweaty?

If you feel like you’re constantly dripping with sweat all summer, you’re not alone. But surprisingly, it’s not just the rising temperatures that can cause you to heat up. “The main function of sweat is to help us cool down as the sweat evaporates from our skin,” says Dr. Melynda Barnes, Clinical Director for Rory. “As we all have experienced, we can sweat when we are nervous even if we are not hot. We actually have two types of sweat glands: eccrine glands, which are activated when we exercise or when we are hot, and apocrine glands, which are activated when we are nervous and these glands are concentrated more in our groin and armpits.”

Of course, some people sweat more than others. “In general, we’re all different, so yes, some people sweat more than others just like some people run faster than others,” says Osita Onugha, MD, thoracic Surgeon at Providence Saint John’s Health Center’s Hyperhidrosis Program in Santa Monica, CA. “Genetic differences are what allow for differences in sweating. However, the question is do we know what causes people to sweat abnormally. And that answer is not clear.”

Related stories

7 Myths About Deodorant, Busted

Hot Flash or Summer Heat? Here's How to Tell

5 Ways to Get Your Kids to Stop Hating Sunscreen

If you’re truly an excessive sweater, you might have a condition called hyperhidrosis. “It is relatively rare and typically occurs in situations where sweating would be expected — heat exposure, exercise or being stressed,” explains Kristine Arthur, MD, internist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA. “The amount of sweat is just excessive.” Hyperhidrosis involves lots of sweating of the hands, armpits, and feet, even if you haven’t been active, to the point where it affects your ability to perform daily activities, like writing with a pen or wearing flip flops.

To help keep you cool, we explain each sweat trigger that might surprise you.

Anger

“When you’re angry, your body releases stress hormones, which also activate your sweat glands, in addition to raising your blood pressure and your body temperature,” Barnes says. “So not only does being angry make you stressed but it also makes you hot, which activates both sweating pathways. If you find yourself angry all the time, or having a hard time managing your anger or how you express yourself when you are angry, you should reach out to your physician or mental health provider.”

Stress

“Stress activates the hypothalamus, which serves as a thermal regulatory center for the body,” explains Onugha. “The hypothalamus controls both blood and sweat to the skin surface.” That means when you’re worried or anxious, the hypothalamus sends a signals to the apocrine sweat glands and kicks them into high production.

Spicy foods

If you’re chowing down on a food that is spicy due to peppers, that means it contains a chemical called capsaicin. “Capsaicin activates the nerves responsible for sensing body heat and makes your body feel warmer,” Barnes says. “Because your body feels warmer, the sweat glands, primarily the eccrine glands, are activated in an attempt to cool down. It is normal to sweat while eating spicy foods and the degree of sweating may differ by each individual.”

Coffee

The no-so-secret ingredient in coffee that turns up your body heat? Caffeine! Yep, the waker-upper is a stimulant, which activates your nervous system and causes an increase in blood pressure, heart rate and activates your sweat glands. The more you drink or the stronger it is —think double espresso versus regular coffee — the more that you may sweat. Temperature has something to do with it, too. “Coffee, hot tea, or any hot beverage can increase the body’s core temperature by stimulating the body’s thermoregulatory center to produce sweat to cool the body,” Onugha explains.

Medication

We all know that medications come with plenty of side effects, but you may not have realized that sweating, and even hyperhidrosis, is a common one. “Medications that increase serotonin affect the hypothalamus and thus can increase our core body temperature which will cause us to sweat,” Barnes explains. “Medications that increase serotonin include SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) and triptan migraine medication. Pain medication can make you sweat as well. Over the counter medications like ibuprofen or aspirin cause the blood vessels to dilate, so that heat can be lost through the skin, which can also trigger sweating.” Prescription pain medications, like opioids and tramadol, can also cause sweating. But if you’re experiencing profuse or continued sweating, even if it is a known side effect of a medication, check in with your doctor.