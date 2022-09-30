Here is Why Amazon.com (AMZN) Will Continue to Drive Growth for Many Years to Come

Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its "Lakehouse Global Growth Fund" July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Lakehouse Capital discusses the stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the July 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a multinational technology company. On September 27, 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $114.41 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was -11.12%, and its shares lost 30.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.166 trillion.

Here is what Lakehouse Capital specifically said about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its investor letter:

"Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) proved resilient in the face of ongoing macro pressures and delivered a strong quarterly result along with “better-than-feared” guidance for the third quarter. Net sales increased 7% year-on-year (10% constant currency) to $121.2 billion, while operating profit declined 57% to $3.3 billion. The drop in operating profit was attributable not only to external macro factors, such as elevated shipping and fuel costs, but also lower productivity and efficiency costs as a result of some overcapacity on the back of its recent investment cycle. It was pleasing to see that the company has begun to make progress on the more controllable costs, particularly productivity and staffing, with headcount, for example, down almost 100,000 over the quarter. We continue to believe Amazon is well positioned to manage these short-term issues and remains on track to deliver significant profit improvements over the next twelve months. Management also confirmed that they have not seen any deterioration in Prime membership growth or retention following the 17% increase in Prime fees put through earlier in the year. This is not surprising to us, as in our view, the price increase was more than justified given the tremendous amount of customer value that has been added since the last price increase was implemented back in 2018, which includes the doubling of its fulfilment network and workforce, significant expansion of free same-day delivery and considerable investments in video and music content. Ultimately, we remain positive about Amazon’s future and believe that the company's scale and market leadership will continue to drive growth for many years to come." christian-wiediger-rymh7EZPqRs-unsplash

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in 2nd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 252 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of the second quarter which was 271 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.