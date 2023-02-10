Here’s Why Amazon.com (AMZN) Detracted in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus Composite returned 7.6% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 7.7%, and All Cap Composite returned 7.2% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On February 9, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $98.24 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 3.12%, and its shares lost 38.22% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.007 trillion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the only material detractor during the quarter. The company’s results have been negatively impacted by over-investment during the pandemic combined with slowing economic growth. We are encouraged that management is taking steps to better align costs with revenues, especially in its Retail segment. We expect growth in its three core businesses of AWS, Advertising, and Retail to be challenged in the short run. However, we believe that the long-term drivers of the company’s success are firmly intact. Cloud infrastructure growth should continue, and AWS has a significant scale-based competitive advantage in this business. Amazon’s closed-loop advertising at the point of sale offers a compelling return on investment. E-Commerce should continue to grow, and Amazon should continue to be the leader driven by its Prime membership base.”

Amazon
Amazon

Photo by Bryan Angelo on Unsplash

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in 2nd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 269 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 252 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in another article and shared RGA Investment Advisors' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Dividend Knights that Beat the Market Last 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss 15 dividend stocks that beat the market last five years. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investments and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Knights that Beat The Market Last 5 Years. With the S&P 500 gaining 8.89% this year so far, […]

  • Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    However, it might be more prudent to buy more established stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). This video will answer if Amazon stock or C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock is the better one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in HoloLens, Surface, Xbox as Layoffs Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., implementing the layoff of 10,000 workers announced last month, on Thursday cut jobs in units including Surface devices, HoloLens mixed reality hardware and Xbox, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Em

  • What's Going on With Alphabet Stock?

    The rise of ChatGPT has put tremendous pressure on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to develop AI products of its own. In the its latest earnings call, management gave investors insight into the company's latest artificial intelligence products.

  • 'We don't do orange': Vanderbilt gives away T-shirts after upset of Tennessee basketball

    Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee leaned on advice from former Commodore baseball stars to inspire new gear from Wednesday's basketball upset

  • Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff

    The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said. Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform. This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

  • WATCH: Rondé Barber gets the Hall of Fame knock from Derrick Brooks

    Watch the moment Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rondé Barber finds out he's going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

  • Factbox: Crisis-hit Pakistan's macro economic indicators

    Below are four key economic indicators of the cash-strapped country. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to the lowest level in 10 years and cover only three weeks' worth of imports.

  • Is Amazon Stock Still a Buy After Jumping 19% in 2023?

    The tech giant seems to be on shaky ground following its latest report, but investors shouldn't lose hope.

  • Virtu: Zig When the Market Zags

    A low-beta hedge on market volatility

  • Microsoft’s CEO says A.I. could help humanity create a ‘utopia’ while warning that ‘runaway AI’ could be a big problem

    A.I. comes with risks, which is why even one of the technology's biggest proponents plans a measured approach.

  • EU prepares response to new US green subsidy plan

    Confronted by competition from Washington's vast green tech investment plan, European leaders opened the way Friday towards a relaxation of their own restrictions on state aid.European capitals fear the US subsidies for clean tech will lure investment across the Atlantic, and torpedo the bloc's recovery plans.

  • Is Applied Materials (AMAT) a Worthy Long-Term Stock?

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • 90.35% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry is famous for correctly predicting the housing price crash during the great financial crisis.

  • Warren Buffet Is Selling This Stock -- Should You?

    Which stocks is Warren Buffett buying and selling? Based on past submissions, Berkshire's next 13-F filing won't be until next week. The legendary investor sold shares of a major holding in Berkshire's portfolio.

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high