Why Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Could Be Your Next Investment

I’ve been keeping an eye on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe AMZN has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy company with a great track record and a excellent growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, read the full report on Amazon.com here.

High growth potential with solid track record

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than AMZN, with its expected earnings growth of 34% which is expected to flow into an impressive return on equity of 27% over the next couple of years. AMZN delivered a triple-digit bottom-line expansion over the past couple of years, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 23%, which paints a buoyant picture for the company.

AMZN’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that AMZN has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. AMZN seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.56x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

