Why Amazon is acquiring Roomba

Daniel Howley and Alexandra Garfinkle
·5 min read

Amazon’s (AMZN) Alexa-powered empire is about to get a lot larger. The e-commerce and smart home giant announced Friday that it is purchasing Roomba maker iRobot (IRBT) for $1.7 billion. The move means that Amazon’s collection of connected devices will soon include everything from intelligent vacuums to air purifiers.

It also comes at a time when Amazon is working to move its Alexa-enabled devices from stationary objects like smart speakers to mobile machines that can follow you throughout your home and respond to your commands at a moment’s notice.

It’s clear that Amazon is heavily invested in the future of smart home and, though the robotic vacuum space is competitive, with this deal, Amazon has acquired and bolstered its expertise, Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale wrote in an August 5 note.

“There are major players in the robotic vacuum space like LG, Samsung, Shark, and a host of others creating a competitive marketplace that has seen pricing and margins compress over the last few years with no end in sight,” he wrote.

“The broader smart home ecosystem has an even broader set of competitors. Amazon is small in the robot market with its recently launched Astro product, so in the near term it’s more about vertically integrating the channel as it develops a longer-term plan for the smart home and the data attached.”

But it’s not just about building smarter devices. Amazon’s acquisition is all part of its broader strategy of trying to ensure that its Prime service is always at the top of consumers’ minds, and by selling more physical products that connect to the platform, it can do just that.

Bringing in Prime members

Amazon’s ultimate goal for its e-commerce business is to get everyone onto its Prime platform. The service, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 a year, gives subscribers access to everything from next-day delivery and Prime Video to Prime Music and Twitch.

Of course, people who subscribe to Prime are also more apt to purchase their goods through Amazon, which is a double boon for the company. After all, Amazon gets your monthly or yearly fee, then gets a cut of products you purchase.

FILE - A Roomba 980 vacuum cleaning robot is presented during a presentation in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015. Amazon on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion. The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Amazon is acquiring iRobot for $1.7 billion. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Amazon’s own products like its Echo speakers are set up to incentivize you to sign up for Prime too. After all, it’s easy to quickly tell Alexa to purchase something for you or play a song via Prime Music if you’re a Prime subscriber.

IRobot is also bringing more than just the Roomba vacuum. The company also sells its Braava Jet smart mop and handheld vacuum. The company was previously working on a smart lawnmower, but axed the idea.

Still, iRobot’s existing portfolio gives Amazon yet another avenue to persuade customers into signing up for Prime.

Building better bots

IRobot’s products, however, will also help Amazon build out its own collection of in-home robots. Currently, Amazon offers its own robot called Astro. A kind of Alexa on wheels, the tiny robot is currently only available for purchase via invitation and costs $999. If and when Astro becomes available to the entire public, it will cost $1,499.

UNSPECIFIED - SEPTEMBER 28: In this screengrab, Senior Vice President, Devices &amp; Services, Dave Limp introduces Amazon Astro during Amazon Devices and Services Announcement on September 28, 2021. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Amazon senior vice president for devices and services, Dave Limp introduces Amazon Astro in 2021. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Astro’s main functions include being able to follow you around to let you listen to podcasts and music, bring small items to people in your home via a small rear-mounted container, let you manually use it to check in on your home when you’re away, and act as a security sentinel by patrolling your home at night.

So far, though, Astro appears to be a half-baked bot with an unsure direction. Reviews from CNET, The Wall Street Journal, and TechCrunch, all point to the fact that Astro isn’t all that great at the many things it’s supposed to do. Reviewers point to everything from the bot having a hard time determining a home’s layout to simply getting in the way.

There’s also the problem that Astro doesn’t do stairs. It can’t go up them or down them. So it’s stuck to one floor in your home.

Astro isn’t Amazon’s only in-home bot. The company’s Ring business has its own flying security drone called the Always Home Cam that can take off when a security alert is triggered or be controlled remotely as a flying camera. Also available by invitation only, the Always Home Cam costs $249.

While iRobot’s devices are more focused around individual tasks such as vacuuming and mopping, the company’s technology could prove especially helpful for Amazon as it builds out its robotics capabilities for the home.

The iRobot acquisition will also be key in Amazon’s data-gathering efforts. Roombas create maps of your house, so the device knows where it’s been, where it's going, and how clean those rooms are, said Ian Greenblatt, who leads J.D. Power's Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Intelligence practice.

“It’s yet another sensor platform, not unlike Ring or Alexa or even your retail-purchasing history,” said Greenblatt. “You should keep in mind that all of this together creates a pretty three-dimensional image of a person. With Roomba, it’s now moving around your house.”

It’s also worth pointing out that iRobot’s devices are already Alexa-capable, meaning you can tell your vacuum to go clean an area using Alexa, and it will take off and get to work. So it stands to reason that iRobots own experts are already rather familiar with Amazon’s technology.

Ultimately, the fact that the Roomba is mobile is a big-deal – though Amazon has many in-home bots, this acquisition will help Amazon bring about “the next generation of in-home robot companions, among other opportunities,” said Greenblatt.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Allie Garfinkle is a senior tech reporter at Yahoo Finance. Find her on Twitter @agarfinks.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Where some of Warren Buffett's magic, and money, goes: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett's latest charity auction will be a step into the digital world. But it comes as just the latest part of the Oracle's long history of selling his time or likeness for good causes.

  • Why I'm not a big energy bull: Liz Young

    Sofi Head of Investment Strategy Liz Young gives her take on the energy sector bulls.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts massive $43.8 billion loss; operating results improve

    Berkshire nevertheless posted better operating results, as improved results from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset a loss from the Geico car insurer, where car parts shortages and higher vehicle prices boosted losses on accident claims. Rising interest rates helped Berkshire's insurance units generate more money from investments, while the strengthening U.S. dollar boosted profit from the company's European and Japanese debt investments. Investors closely watch Berkshire because of Buffett's reputation, and because results from its dozens of operating units in the insurance, railroad manufacturing, energy and retail sectors often mirror broader economic trends.

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteWhile reporting second quarter result

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. There are plenty of roadblocks still ahead to trip up an unwary investors, and Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, from Raymond James, doesn’t hesitate to lay them out. “In

  • World Series of Poker Player Charged With Spoofing Gold Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nevada metals trader with a side gig on the world poker circuit was charged Friday with manipulating gold and silver markets using a technique called spoofing. Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe Commodity Futures Trading Commis

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. consumers are more likely to buy products after trying a free sample

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs check out the revival of grocery store free samples.

  • Why DraftKings' CEO feels good about 'any macroeconomic conditions'

    While inflation and recessions worries have cast doubt on the state of the American consumer, gamblers haven’t been phased, at least according to DraftKings CEO Jason Robins.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Tiny IPO Spikes 1,150% in US Debut in Wake of AMTD Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- For the seventh time this year, a tiny US listing by a company based in China or Hong Kong is seeing a wild price surge after its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThis time, it’s Hong Kong’s Magic Empire Glo

  • Stock market live news updates: Stocks mixed, bond yields soar after July jobs shocker

    Stocks finished Friday's trading session little-changed with most of the action happening in the bond market following the surprising July jobs report.

  • 3 ways the Taiwan-China standoff could impact world markets

    The standoff between China and Taiwan has heightened tensions but — so far at least — economic observers haven’t seen a worst-case scenario. But that doesn’t mean Taiwan’s economy and world markets are getting off scot free.

  • Meta Delays Job Offers for Summer Interns, Making Gen Z Sweat

    (Bloomberg) -- Internships at Meta Platforms Inc., the Facebook and Instagram owner, are coveted for their selectivity, high compensation, lavish perks -- and most of all, the potential job offer waiting at the end of the summer. This year, that’s more elusive.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop C

  • Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children

    Authorities say a fast-moving fire has killed seven adults and three children in northeastern Pennsylvania.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery results 'pretty awful' as growth plan 'looks bleak': Analyst

    Warner Bros. Discovery continued to plummet on Thursday, dropping more than 16% in midday trading after the company reported a $3.42 billion loss in the second quarter, partly due to obstacles related to its recent merger.

  • Ant Group's profit contribution to Alibaba falls for first time amid restructuring, regulatory pressure

    Ant Group, operator of popular Chinese online payment service Alipay, contributed less to Alibaba Group Holding's net profit in the June quarter than a year earlier, as regulatory pressure and economic headwinds hurt earnings. Alibaba, which owns 33 per cent of Ant, made 3.72 billion yuan (US$555 million) in net profit from the fintech giant through equity method investments during the second quarter, down 17.3 per cent from 4.49 billion yuan in the same period last year. This marks the first de

  • Advertising Is Still Going Strong. Apple Wants In.

    A recent job listing suggests Apple is interested in taking on ad giants Meta Platforms and Alphabet. It’s a move worth watching.

  • Judge in Twitter, Elon Musk Case Known for Quick Work

    Kathaleen McCormick, a football-coach’s daughter who quotes Knute Rockne, has ordered buyers with cold feet to close deals.