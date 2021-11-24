Why are American colleges are addressing caste discrimination? An 'opportunity to educate'

Meet Prem Pariyar, a 37-year old Nepali immigrant and a member of a growing community pushing American universities to rebuke caste discrimination.

Caste is painfully familiar to Pariyar. His family is considered Dalit, the lowest rung of the hierarchical system known as caste in which people are assigned social status based on their birth.

To encounter caste-based discrimination in America, Pariyar said, was an unwelcome shock. He had fled Nepal to avoid the prejudice and violence, but he found he, his wife, and children were still ostracized in America in connection to their caste. The bias can be subtle, like people backing away from him when they learn his last name or insisting that he use different utensils at a party. But Pariyar felt it immediately.

“I thought I had left that caste discrimination in Nepal,” Pariyar said. “I felt low. I came here to the United States and could not leave that caste identity.”

India outlawed caste discrimination more than 50 years ago, but members of the Dalit community say they still face discrimination and hostility from those who sit atop of the hierarchy. They had been relegated to hard and unpleasant physical labor, like cleaning bathrooms or disposing of dead animals. And their caste could limit where they lived or who they married.

After the surprise wore off, Pariyar felt he had to speak up. Most Americans might be unaware of caste, he said, but he thought they would understand when he explained the inequality at play.

So far he has been right. Pariyar has advocated for the social work department at California State University, East Bay, to recognize caste as a social category that deserves special attention and protection. His efforts proved successful, and the university even awarded him for drawing attention to the issue.

Prem Pariyar, 37, is a recent graduate of California State University, East Bay's maste of social work program. He is one of a growing number of student activists pushing universities to add caste to their anti-discrimination policies.

He has since worked with the student government association representing the 23 colleges in the California State University system as they passed a resolution to ban caste discrimination. And he said he was involved in efforts at the University of California, Davis, to do the same.

That university was the latest and likely one of the first public institutions to adopt caste as a protected category in its anti-discrimination policy. It joins Colby College, a liberal arts institution in Maine, which added caste as a protected group in October 2021 and Brandeis University, a private university in Massachusetts that introduced its policy in 2019.

Many universities pride themselves on their commitments to diversity and inclusion, and the addition of caste would fall in line with that mission. Many colleges also attract international students and, outside of China, India sends more students to America than any other nation, according to a report from the Institute of International Education and the U.S. State Department.

But it’s not only universities grappling with caste. It’s the tech sector too.

The state of California had filed a lawsuit against the software company Cisco in connection to caste-based discrimination. And a group of 30 women from Dalits backgrounds wrote a letter to the Washington Post saying they too had faced caste discrimination in their workplace.

UC Davis had adopted its guidance on caste discrimination earlier this year, but a story from the San Francisco Chronicle highlighted the university’s move. The newspaper reported that students, some of them anonymous, had said their classmates had sent them insulting memes or weighed caste when choosing roommates.

UC Davis caste policy was 'opportunity to educate'

Danésha Nichols is the director of the Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention Program at UC Davis. She said the university adopted caste as part of its anti-discrimination policy following pushes from students and faculty. She said the move was meant to be proactive, she said.

She added that the university’s previous anti-discrimination policies around, “race, religion, ethnicity, ancestry and national origin,” would have included caste.

“But without a specific reference to this in policy, we realized we were missing an opportunity to educate our community about this important matter and to make clear to this type of discrimination was prohibited,” Nichols said.

Nichols also said the advocates connected the university with Equality Labs, an advocacy group focused on Dalit civil rights. That group later praised the university’s decision as part of a “larger national movement for caste equity that aims to protect caste-oppressed students, workers, and communities across the country.”

UC Davis may be the first public university to adopt caste in its anti-discrimination policy, but it followed in the footsteps of Brandeis University.

The private college in Massachusetts said that in 2019 including caste in its anti-discrimination policy aligned with the university’s founding values. Members of the American Jewish community started the college in 1948, a time when, “when Jews and other ethnic and racial minorities, and women, faced discrimination in higher education.” according to the university.

A Brandeis administrator told Inside Higher Education, a trade publication, at the time that no specific incident led to the adoption of the new policy, but that professors and students had said caste distinctions were still present. At the time, a university administrator had said other colleges might want to get ahead of the issue by adopting similar policies.

That happened at Colby in October of this year. Margaret McFadden, the provost of the college, said the liberal arts institution included caste as a protected category at the urging of its community members, particularly professor Sonja Thomas.

She said the group worked hard to inform people unfamiliar with the caste system via workshops about its effects and potential to harm, and that made it a “very easy” decision to change the college’s policy. McFadden added that the college hadn’t received reports of caste discrimination on campus, and the measure was preemptive.

"It’s a way of sending a signal to members of our community and to potential members of our community, that this is a place where we welcome everyone," she said. "It may be that this is happening within a small group of our community members, but it still matters."

The changes were greeted positively at Colby and UC Davis, but the experience of speaking can be intimidating or fraught for Pariyar and other Dalit activists. Pariyar said members of his community are sometimes reluctant to speak for fear of public backlash or that they may be attacked.

And it’s common for people, especially for those higher up in the caste system, to deny the existence of such prejudice in America. Pariyar said his employer supports him, but not all of his peers are lucky.

“We’re in modern society and we talk about racial justice and we talk about justice for all,” he said. “But why not for Dalit? Why not for caste?”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: South Asian students pushing colleges to address caste discrimination